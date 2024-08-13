Scan and deliver

Jan Hurn, territory account manager: Africa, Datalogic.

We’ve all seen those shelf-pickers dashing around the local grocery store, frantically filling orders so you can get your delivery within 60 minutes or less. But have we thought about the technology that enables that? We spoke to Jan Hurn, territory account manager at Datalogic, about innovations that are impacting the retail, warehouse, manufacturing, logistics and other sectors.

Hurn says the biggest challenge faced by end-users is that they are spoilt for choice. “There’s a massive range of devices available, with some great specifications. However, we’re seeing a tendency to buy on price, which doesn’t always work out, as the user finds themselves having to replace the device down the line when it doesn’t meet their expectations or evolving requirements.

“The most important innovation seen in the handheld scanner sector has undoubtedly been the launch of the first 2D scanner. Not only has it made the checkout process quicker, it has removed the need to manually enter bar codes. I’d like to think that we at Datalogic continue in that spirit of innovation.”

He provides an overview of the most important innovations seen in this sector of late:

Wireless charging: This eliminates the need for scanners to be connected to docking stations to charge. Over time, pins on the scanners wear out, resulting in failure to charge properly, or at all. This innovation allows devices to be charged wirelessly at the same speed as a wired charger, extending the life of the device and making charging more convenient. This increases the lifespan of the scanner and makes it easier to charge by just dropping it into a docking station. AI-driven scanner: AI-driven scanners specifically designed for reading direct path marking (DPM) bar codes are commonly used in industries like automotive and electronics. Parts are commonly marked with bar codes or QR codes that can be difficult to read. These scanners learn and improve as they go, making it easier to scan difficult bar codes and improving efficiency for end-users. Hurn believes this innovation is a first in this sector. Green spot technology: Instead of relying solely on a beeping noise to indicate a successful scan, green spot technology displays a green dot on the bar code to confirm a successful scan. This is incredibly useful in noisy environments like warehouses and distribution centres. Not only does this mean that scanners can be used by the deaf, but it’s also power efficient as less power is required to power the green dot as opposed to the beep, says Hurn. Smart battery technology: Scanners now come with LED indicators on the back of the battery, allowing users to check the battery's charge level and health. This helps users plan their battery replacements and ensures uninterrupted workflow. Having to swap batteries mid-shift will slow down their picking and potentially impact their KPIs, explains Hurn. Support for OCR fonts: Scanners now have built-in support for decoding OCR fonts, such as OCRA and OCRB. This enables the scanning of alphanumeric information printed in these fonts, which can be useful in various applications. Hurn explains: “Information such as date of manufacture or expiry date can now also be captured by the scanner. This enables users to differentiate on another level between items with the same bar code.” Lockable docks: Lockable docks for scanners are handy to secure devices and control user access. This ensures accountability and prevents unauthorised access to the devices. It creates a link between the device and the user, says Hurn. Modularity and connectivity: Modular solutions that enable mobile scanners to scan bar codes directly to an IP address reduce the reliance on PCs for data sharing. Moreover, the trend of on-premises 5G connectivity is emerging, especially in large warehouse environments, offering a cost-effective alternative to having multiple access points. This lightens the load on the user’s IT staff, says Hurn.

He says: “One of the most consistent requirements we’re seeing from customers in the retail sector is around cost. They want a device that represents value for money, is rugged, works as it should and is upgradable. If the retailer decides to start a loyalty programme, the scanner must be able to read from a cellphone screen. The requirement is that you need to be able to fulfil their basic needs and provide an upgrade path as well.”

This brings him to the final aspect of the technology – sustainability. “You can’t just throw away scanners when they’re no longer able to meet your needs. This is where the pricing debate comes into play. There’s a tendency to buy whatever can do the job at the lowest price. However, this results in non-sustainable solutions as the user may end up having to get rid of cheaper scanners because they simply can’t do everything they need down the line.”

E-waste is starting to attract more attention in South Africa. In Europe, businesses are penalised for generating e-waste. “We’re slowly seeing an increase in sustainability awareness locally, as well as a willingness to pay more if the device will have a longer lifespan. It requires a change in mindset.”

Aside from the innovations, the interview also highlights the long-standing business relationship between Datalogic and Kemtek. Mags Govender, Kemtek’s Head of Strategic Marketing, says he believes their business relationship, which dates back 20 years, sets Datalogic and Kemtek apart from their competitors.

“We have a lot in common. Both businesses value relationships and nurture them. We make them sustainable and build on that. Datalogic is continually improving its own offering, empowering Kemtek to do the same. We both have a passion for retail – and a shared value of customer service. Integrity is key to both businesses, as is a passion for technology and innovation.”

These innovations and user-oriented features have the potential to significantly impact various industries, making operations more efficient, sustainable and customer-centric.