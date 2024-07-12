‘Science Oscars’ honour SA sci-tech, innovation excellence

Professor Ben-Erik van Wyk (middle) received the lifetime award at the 2023/2024 NSTF-South32 Awards. (Photograph by NSTF)

The National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF) has celebrated South African excellence in science, engineering, technology (SET) and innovation at its annual awards showcase.

The winners of the annual NSTF-South32 Awards, commonly known as the ‘Science Oscars’, were announced last night, including the recipient of the lifetime achievement award.

A flagship project of the NSTF, the awards honour and recognisecontributions to science, engineering, technology and innovation in SA by teams, organisations and individuals.

The theme of this year’s awards was the fourth industrial revolution in SA, with the winners announced during a hybrid gala in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and broadcast live.

Outstanding contributions to SET and innovation were awarded and celebrated in several categories: scientific research, innovation and development, management and related activities, capacity development in engineering research, environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation, science diplomacy, medical research, water research and innovation, data for research and science communication.

The lifetime award was awarded to professor Ben-Erik van Wyk, chair: Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), National Research Foundation, South African Research Chairs Initiative in indigenous plant use at the University of Johannesburg.

Van Wyk was honoured for his contribution as a botanist and an authority on traditional and commercial uses of plants, with numerous books and publications covering socially-relevant and commercialised plant species of the world.

Keynote speaker and patron of the NSTF Awards, science and innovation minister professor Blade Nzimande lauded the technology forum for its role in fostering meaningful dialogue among key stakeholders within the national system of innovation.

“The theme of this year’s awards is an opportunity for us to reflect, especially about the role of digital technologies and their relationship to other aspects of society and life.

“There is no doubt that digital solutions have become a major part of everyday life and present us with enormous opportunities and for our country to chart a new digital development path. We’ve also seen how the experiences of other developing countries have demonstrated that digital economy development is an essential national growth strategy and following this growth strategy has got great rewards.”

Nzimande commented that the NSTF’s focus on fourth industrial revolution technologies is critical because it aligns with the DSI’s Decadal Plan for Science, Technology and Innovation, as well as key sectors within the economy.

“Our Decadal Plan further enjoins us to address the interconnected societal challenges, such as climate change and environmental sustainability, the future of education skills and work, and the future of society.

“No economy of any country has a future unless it is anchored in science, technology and innovation, including harnessing digital technologies to build the kind of society that we want.”

He congratulated winners and nominees of this year’s awards, for their contribution towards using SET and innovation to drive transformative change in the country.

To view the full list of winners of the 2023/2024 NSTF-South32 Awards, click here.