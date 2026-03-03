SD-WAN vs MPLS: Cost, security and resilience

SD-WAN vs MPLS for enterprises.

As South African enterprises modernise their network infrastructure, the decision between MPLS, SD-WAN and the underlying security architecture has become increasingly strategic. Large organisations operating across multiple branches and data centres face sustained pressure to reduce operational expenditure, while simultaneously strengthening their security posture and regulatory alignment.

Breaking the cost barrier: MPLS vs SD-WAN

In an environment where high-speed, reliable data transfer is non-negotiable, many organisations remain reliant on Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS). While MPLS delivers quality of service and predictable performance, it often comes with:

High per-link costs

Geographical limitations within South Africa

Single-provider dependency risks

Redundancy that is only achieved through multi-provider deployment

Software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN), by contrast, enables organisations to utilise multiple connection types, including fibre, broadband and LTE, across diverse internet service providers (ISPs). This flexibility allows enterprises to optimise bandwidth usage, improve availability and significantly reduce monthly connectivity costs.

“The definition of redundancy is changing,” says Jeroen Dubbelman of Bitrate. “Relying on a single provider for your data centre link, regardless of speed, creates vulnerability. True availability is achieved through intelligent SD-WAN overlays that dynamically manage traffic across diverse upstream providers.”

There is little doubt that SD-WAN can reduce operational expenditure. The more important question is:

What infrastructure underpins your deployment?

Selecting the correct platform materially influences long-term cost-efficiency, scalability and resilience. Enterprises should evaluate infrastructure quality, integration capability and embedded security rather than relying solely on legacy vendor familiarity.

Security and compliance: More than just connectivity

The shift to SD-WAN presents a strategic opportunity to modernise cyber security architecture.

By deploying next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) that support SD-WAN overlays, organisations can enable secure local internet breakout at branch level. This decentralised approach:

Improves application performance

Enhances redundancy

Strengthens threat visibility

Supports zero-trust segmentation

Maintains consistent policy enforcement

For the financial services sector, this architecture supports compliance with South Africa’s Joint Standards for Cyber Resilience. Embedding security within the connectivity layer ensures organisations are not only protecting data but also aligning with evolving regulatory expectations.

Integrated SD-WAN and security design advances enterprises toward measurable cyber resilience and aligns with Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) principles.

Strategic solutions for the African market

Successful implementations span financial services, retail, mining, government and ISP sectors, enabling organisations to reduce cost while strengthening operational resilience.

Conclusion

The transition from MPLS to SD-WAN is not merely a cost-saving initiative; it is a strategic infrastructure decision. Enterprises should evaluate connectivity through the lens of risk tolerance, redundancy design, regulatory responsibility and long-term organisational resilience.

Technology enables savings. Architecture determines security.