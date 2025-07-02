SE Labs Award Reinforces NetApp Status as the Most Secure Storage on the Planet

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced that it was recognized as a standout performer in cybersecurity in the SE LABS ® Awards 2025. NetApp won the 2025 SE Labs Award for Enterprise Data Protection, validating NetApp’s status as the most secure storage on the planet.

This recognition as a winner of a 2025 SE Labs Award is a result of NetApp’s exceptional innovation in cyber resiliency to deliver NetApp ONTAP® Autonomous Ransomware Protection with Artificial Intelligence (ARP/AI), which was tested and validated by SE Labs. NetApp ARP/AI demonstrated 99 percent detection of tested, advanced full-file encryption ransomware attacks with zero false positives, indicating a strong ability to operate in a business context without contributing to alert fatigue.

“Great security doesn’t just happen—it’s built, tested and proven,” says Simon Edwards, Founder and CEO of SE Labs. “Behind every high performing security product is a team committed to excellence. We believe that we should celebrate the technologies and teams pushing the boundaries in protection and resilience against cyberattacks. The standard of competition for the top place in each category has been very high this year and all of our winners are to be congratulated.”

Now in its seventh year, the SE Labs Awards recognize those security vendors that deliver the very best in their field and are making a real difference in keeping systems secure. Judged based on a combination of continual public testing, private assessments, and feedback from SE Labs’ corporate clients, these are the products setting the benchmarks for the rest of the cyber security industry.

“Winning the 2025 SE Labs Award for Enterprise Data Protection highlights NetApp’s commitment to providing the most secure storage on the planet. With ARP/AI, NetApp is the first and only storage vendor with built-in, real-time AI-powered ransomware detection in primary storage for file workloads,” said Gagan Gulati, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Data Services at NetApp. “Keeping data and their businesses safe is a top concern for companies everywhere, with discussions about the disruption of ransomware attacks rising all the way to the boardroom. To combat the relentless threat of targeted, automated and destructive cyberattacks, companies need an intelligent data infrastructure with built-in cyber resilience.”

Since the release of ARP/AI, NetApp has continued to build and innovate its cyber resiliency solutions, announcing advanced capabilities to orchestrate protection of critical workloads in native cloud environments and the upcoming enhancements for ARP/AI to protect block storage workloads.

Statements by NetApp about unreleased offerings and future plans are for informational purposes only, are subject to change without notice, and should not be relied upon for purchasing or other decisions. Such statements do not constitute a commitment, obligation, guarantee, or warranty of any kind by NetApp, including about availability, functionality, pricing, or timing.

No ransomware detection or prevention system can completely guarantee safety from a ransomware attack. Although it’s possible that an attack might go undetected, NetApp technology acts as an important additional layer of defense, and our research indicates NetApp technology has resulted in a high degree of detection for certain file encryption-based ransomware attacks.

Additional Resources