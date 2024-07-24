Seacom celebrates 15-year milestone

Alpheus Mangale, group CEO of Seacom.

Having been first on the continent to go live with high-capacity subsea cable in 2009, Seacom yesterday marked its 15th corporate anniversary.

“15 years ago, Africa’s trajectory was forever changed with the introduction of fibre connectivity. In that time, the Seacom Group has evolved to become not just a leading connectivity provider, but an industry leader in the provision of IT and enterprise managed services,” says Alpheus Mangale, group CEO at Seacom.

“We owe these achievements to the hard work and commitment of all our Seacom colleagues, and the ongoing loyalty and support of our clients, partners, and stakeholders.”

Connecting South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Kenya, Djibouti, France, and India, and supported by landing stations along the Eastern and Southern African coast, Seacom’s 17 000-kilometre-long cable connects Africa to Europe and Asia with high-speed Internet access.

Over its 15-year history, Seacom has upgraded its cable by 1.5Tbps capacity; taking it to 3Tbps capacity, established its first point of presence in Teraco Isando, Johannesburg, as well as introducing its direct-to-business fibre services in South Africa.

Additionally, with each year, the group expanded and offered more products and services. Today, alongside offering enterprise-grade connectivity, Seacom offers digital IT services, cloud, and cyber security solutions to African consumers and businesses.

“With each innovation, Seacom has always adopted a strategic, integrated, and cost-effective approach to how we provide connectivity and associated services. At the same time, we’re always looking ahead to the future and incorporating the next generation of connectivity technologies into our business.

“This was best exemplified this year with the launch of Seacom’s all-new low-earth orbit satellite service, a testament to our five-year strategy adopted back in 2022 and our ambition to become a fully converged telecommunications provider. Along with the launch of our all-new website, 2024 is a year to celebrate like never before,” Mangale explains.

Seacom notes that Africa’s digital transformation has been made possible by the ever-growing network of high-capacity subsea and terrestrial fibre optic cables, resulting in more Internet users than ever before.

Combined with a high smartphone penetration rate, Africans can connect to digital platforms and services with devices using high-speed Internet access, says the company.

“Fifteen years’ worth of creating new opportunities is what makes Seacom such a prolific success story for Africa’s citizenry. It goes to show not just our commitment to our customers and the greater African community, but also what it is possible when we are connected and able to leverage next-generation technologies, such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence, the technologies that will define business transformation and growth for the foreseeable future. Seacom will continue empowering Africa for a digitally connected future. Here’s to the 15 years that have passed, and the next, exciting 15 that are yet to come,” Mangale concludes.