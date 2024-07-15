Security, time, attendance app free to SMEs

AJ Makoni, software developer and Boikanyo Sefoli, software developer, R8Code.

faceATT, an advanced facial recognition app for visitor logging, security and time and attendance, is available free of charge to SMEs with under 10 users.

Developed in South Africa by AI software development house R8Code, faceATT takes accurate facial recognition to smartphones for verification anywhere on a site, or when users are working remotely.

Software developers AJ Makoni and Boikanyo Sefoli explain that the app is unique in a number of ways: it can be linked with times, dates or geographical locations, integrate with a vehicle licence plate recognition system and include documentation such as occupational health and safety checklists.

Makoni says: “faceATT is basically an attendance system in your pocket, but it has multiple other use cases – limited only by your imagination.”

faceATT’s user base is growing steadily via word of mouth, and users have harnessed faceATT for a range of use cases, such as logging visitors at events, managing health and safety compliance at industrial sites and controlling access to restricted areas.

For accurate employee timekeeping, a supervisor could scan each employee’s face as they arrive onsite and when they depart. Alternatively, employees can clock in remotely using their own smartphones, with management able to set parameters such as geofences, times and dates to ensure each employee is at the required location. faceATT also supports task management, with features to assign, track and manage tasks dynamically within the app.

For visitor management, faceATT can be used to log visitor facial scans and details, with the option to integrate the app with R8Code’s licence plate recognition system.

Sefoli notes that faceATT can help speed up processes and improve visitor and customer experience. “Instead of a security guard with a clipboard writing down the details of every visitor, they can use a smartphone to quickly capture each visitor’s photo and details,” he says.

faceATT is available as a free download for one to 10 users from the Google Play Store or Apple App store. The free package includes essential features, such as up to 50 task reports and up to 50 visitor logs per month.

For larger businesses, monthly subscriptions start at R47 per user, per month with unlimited task reports and visitor logs, and custom pricing is available for packages for over 100 users. R8Code offers local support and training to help users optimise its systems and make use of the available APIs.