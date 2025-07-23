SecurityBridge Acquires CyberSafe To Deliver Contextual SSO, MFA, And Passwordless Authentication To SAP Users

SecurityBridge, the leading SAP security software provider, acquires MFA and SSO software company CyberSafe.

SecurityBridge, the creator of the Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP, today announced the acquisition of CyberSafe, a UK-based pioneer in multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for SAP users. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in SAP security innovation, as CyberSafe’s flagship TrustBroker® products will further enrich the SecurityBridge platform capabilities. A two-way integration enables customers to transition from password-based authentication to multi-factor authentication across the SAP technology stack, with full insight into the SAP application layer.

“SAP’s native security lacks the depth today’s threat landscape demands,” said Christoph Nagy, CEO and Co-founder of SecurityBridge. “This acquisition reinforces our mission to ensure no SAP system or customer is ever compromised. By integrating TrustBroker with our platform, we enable customers to apply passwordless MFA across all SAP workflows, without compromising usability. However, customers can still use TrustBroker products standalone.”

With a glowing global customer base spanning all industry segments and over three decades of cybersecurity expertise, CyberSafe brings deep authentication capabilities and a proven track record in enterprise-class identity protection. The TrustBroker products offer secure single sign-on (SSO), policy-based MFA during login, and step-up authentication (SUA), utilizing leading MFA applications, such as Microsoft Entra MFA (formerly Azure MFA), Okta, PingID, Duo, RSA SecurID, and TOTP/HOTP apps. Once integrated with SecurityBridge, TrustBroker products will act upon real-time threat signals, such as anomalous logon behavior, suspicious devices, and past user activity, to determine when MFA enforcement is necessary, thereby adding contextual intelligence to SAP user authentication.

“For over three decades, CyberSafe has been at the forefront of integrating SAP user authentication with existing infrastructure, such as Microsoft Active Directory,” said Tim Alsop, Managing Director of CyberSafe. “Joining forces with SecurityBridge facilitates building new products and enhancing existing products while leveraging the growing adoption of modern authentication methods. I am also looking forward to being able to deliver integration with the SecurityBridge platform, so that our TrustBroker products can offer contextual and risk-based MFA.”

The combined platform offering behavior-based enforcement policies with MFA takes SAP security to a new level by:

Automatically enforcing MFA when users return after long periods of inactivity (e.g., 90+ days).

Prompting MFA for logins outside of a user’s standard working hours.

Enforcing MFA when logins originate from devices not previously associated with the user.

Requiring additional authentication for users with past suspicious behavior or flagged activity.

Triggering MFA when access occurs from devices used by multiple individuals.

These context-aware measures will seamlessly adapt authentication requirements to each situation, reducing user friction during normal activity while strengthening protection against abnormal or high-risk access attempts.