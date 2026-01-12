SecurityBridge Announces CEO Transition to Accelerate Global Expansion

Jesper Zerlang appointed Chief Executive Officer, SecurityBridge

SecurityBridge, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for SAP, today announced the appointment of Jesper Zerlang as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Zerlang transitions from his role as Chairman of the Board, a position he has held for the past 12 months, as the company enters its next phase of international expansion, backed by funds advised by BUBregal Unternehmerkapital (BU).

SecurityBridge protects SAP environments for large enterprises by reducing cyber risk across mission-critical SAP landscapes. The company is trusted by global customers to safeguard systems that power core operations, financial processes, supply chains, and digital transformation programs.

“SecurityBridge is uniquely positioned at the intersection of cybersecurity and SAP – a domain I know deeply and care about profoundly,” said Jesper Zerlang,CEO of SecurityBridge. “Over the past year, as Chairman, I have seen firsthand the strength of the team, the technology, and the outcomes we deliver for customers. With BU’s support and a clear ambition to scale internationally, I am excited to step into the CEO role to accelerate global impact while raising the bar on trust and customer outcomes.”

Leadership Transition and Founder Roles

SecurityBridge founders Christoph Nagy and Ivan Mans will transition out of their day-to-day operational roles as CEO andCTO, respectively. They will remain strategically central to the business in pivotal roles focused on product evangelismandhigh-impact, customer-driveninitiatives,leveraging their SAP engineering depth, credibility, and long-term product vision.

“SecurityBridge has grown into a remarkable company with a strong foundation and a clear mission,” said Nagy, Co-Founder of SecurityBridge. “This transition strengthens the company’s ability to scale globally while allowing us to focus where we create the greatest value for customers: product leadership, innovation, and engagement with the SAP ecosystem.”

“We are fully supportive of this exciting transition and look forward to contributing in roles that amplify our technical focus and customer impact. SecurityBridge’s opportunity ahead is significant, and this step positions the company strongly for the next stage,” added Ivan Mans, Co-Founder of SecurityBridge.