SecurityTech on the Rise: G+D Reports Strong Order Intake and High Resilience in 2025

In fiscal year 2025, Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) reaffirmed its position as global leader in SecurityTech for mission-critical infrastructure. In a market where security is becoming essential for technological and societal stability, G+D demonstrates strong growth prospects.

In 2025, G+D achieved a record order intake of €3.6 billion (+8%). Revenue increased to €3.2 billion (+1%), although exchange rate effects dampened growth. The key figures underscore the company's strong operational performance and profitability: Adjusted EBIT reached a new high of €211 million. The substantial free cash flow of €119 million provides additional leeway for future investments.

With its equally strong segments – Digital Security, Financial Platforms and Currency Technology – G+D boasts a resilient portfolio that effectively cushions market volatility. The company's success reflects this strategic strength, combining technological depth, a global presence and operational reliability.

G+D is making targeted investments in the next generation of security technologies, including post-quantum cryptography, cybersecurity, AI-powered security architectures, and highly secure identity solutions. A newly established AI hub in Canada is expanding the global development base and accelerating the transfer of innovative AI technologies into market-ready products.

Targeted M&A transactions, such as the acquisition of Xtec Inc., a U.S. specialist in digital identity and access management, are also expanding the portfolio in high-growth fields and supporting the long-term transformation strategy. The effects of these transactions will be fully reflected in the 2026 financial statements.

Significant large-scale projects highlight G+D’s technological leadership. For example, as the first-ranked contractor in the ECB framework agreement for offline payments for the planned digital euro, G+D is playing an active role in supporting the future of digital currencies in Europe.

“SecurityTech forms the indispensable foundation of modern societies. Record-breaking order intake and profitability and pioneering customer projects in critical security areas, highlight the company’s current performance and future relevance,” explains G+D Group CEO Ralf Wintergerst. “G+D is investing decisively, transforming with a clear vision, and bringing innovations into real-world applications quickly, reliably, and securely. This combination of technology and strategy makes us a reliable partner in an increasingly digitalized world.”