Seize attention with HONOR X9b: Sporting new colours, striking design

Global technology brand HONOR announced the official availability of the brand new HONOR X9b 5G, which boasts two new colours and an aesthetic design. The HONOR X9b 5G comes in two new colours for elegance that enchants, the company says, allowing users an outlet for expressing their individualism, including the all-new Sunrise Orange colour.

The latest addition to HONOR’s acclaimed X Series line-up combines stunning display quality, an expert-level camera and extensive battery life, all wrapped in a stylish design and powered by the latest hardware and software, says HONOR.

Stunning colours and new Sunrise Orange edition

The HONOR X9b 5G comes in a new Sunrise Orange colour, symbolic of growth and new beginnings. The colour represents an expansion of vision tied into warmth that truly stands out from the rest.

Meanwhile, a timeless classic, the Midnight Black’s matte effect creates an air of mystery, elegance, power and sophistication.

Sunrise Orange HONOR X9b 5G.

Vegan leather texture for a comfortable grip

Expressing HONOR’s commitment to sustainability, the HONOR X9b 5G uses a delicate, trendy and comfortable vegan leather in the Sunrise Orange edition for a luxurious finish. The vegan leather also provides a delicate and skin-friendly touch. The device features expert-level micro-detailing with equal-width bezels and a golden curvature ratio providing the perfect balance between viewing and feeling.

The HONOR X9b 5G boasts a high-end curved screen design with equal-width screen black edges, offering a seamless visual experience. The golden curvature strikes the perfect balance between aesthetic appeal and user comfort, making it an absolute pleasure to hold. Despite its premium features, the HONOR X9b 5G is surprisingly light and thin, weighing just 185g(1) with a width of 7.98mm.(2) In addition, the triple camera system is meticulously crafted with the precision of light luxury watch craftsmanship.

The HONOR X9b 5G is crafted from vegan leather.

Luxury camera design

Inspired by the intricate craftsmanship of luxury watches and jewellery, the HONOR X9b features the iconic classic dual ring design. Small indents, not unlike the design of a watch bezel of a high-end watch, can be found along the circumference of the large outer ring encircling the camera module. The bold design exudes sophistication and class and elevates the smartphone into a piece of fashion accessory that will not look out of place even in the most formal of events. The circles on the camera module are crafted with precise cutting techniques, bringing a smooth and brilliant shine that adds an extra touch of elegance to the smartphone.

Pricing and availability

For the trendsetters and rule breakers, the HONOR X9b 5G is available for purchase at your nearest MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C for R12 999.

Watch our full TVC here, and for more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.hihonor.com/za/phones/honor-x9b/.

(1) Data from HONOR labs. Total weight includes battery. Actual weight may vary due to product configurations, manufacturing processes and measuring methods.

(2) Data from HONOR labs. Actual dimensions may vary based on the configuration, manufacturing process and measurement method. The thickness (7.98mm) of the phone does not include the camera bump.