Sell online: How to create a website quickly and affordably

Thinking of selling online? With the number of online shoppers in South Africa expected to grow from 11.7 million to over 21.5 million by 2029, there's never been a better time to take your products to the internet. And with Site Builder, Domains.co.za's website builder solution, you can create a website on a budget and with limited computer skills.
A website builder is a user-friendly tool that empowers anyone – even beginners – to build their own website from the ground up. You don’t need to know how to code or hire expensive designers. With drag-and-drop tools, customisable templates and editable content blocks, you’ll be able to design and launch your site in just a few hours.
If you’ve got a product to sell – whether it’s handmade, drop-shipped, digital or pre-made – an online store can help you reach more customers, sell 24/7 and automate the orders.
Five reasons to choose Site Builder for your online store
- It’s affordable. Starting out, every rand counts. Site Builder keep things budget-friendly, with no extra costs for designers or developers.
- It’s beginner-friendly. No tech skills? No problem. With basic computer skills, you can choose a template, drag-and-drop features and customise your content – all with zero coding.
- It’s fast. You can get your store up and running within a day instead of waiting weeks for a customised website to be built.
- You stay in control. Easily update your own products, prices, shipping info and promotions without waiting for outside help.
- You get everything in one place. From secure payment gateways and e-commerce tools to mobile optimisation, SEO settings and analytics – it’s all built in.
How to create a website to sell products with Site Builder (in seven simple steps)
Here’s how to create a website from scratch using the Domains.co.za’s Site Builder:
Step 1: Sign up for cPanel Web Hosting and add Site Builder
Choose your Web Hosting package and add the Site Builder add-on in the checkout. This gives you a fast, secure platform to build and host your website.
Step 2: Register your free domain
With Domains.co.za's cPanel Web Hosting, you receive a free domain name* when you sign up for a package. If you’re unsure what name to use, try the AI-powered Domain Name Generator for ideas.
Step 3: Choose your template
Pick from over 200 mobile-friendly templates. Choose the one that suits your style – you can add the e-commerce plugin to any of them.
Step 4: Customise your template
Edit text, swap out images, change colours and update contact info. Use the drag-and-drop tools to make it your own, then preview your changes.
Step 5: Add the e-commerce plugin
Create a shop page, add it to your menu, and drag and drop the e-commerce plugin where you want it.
Step 6: Customise your store
Add your products, write descriptions and upload quality images to showcase your offerings.
Step 7: Publish your website
Once everything looks good, hit “publish” and your store will be live. You can make updates anytime.
Try the Site Builder demo now.
* Ts & Cs apply.
Share