Sentech intros free-to-access VOD platform

Signal distributor Sentech enters video streaming fray with Freevision Play.

State-ownedsignal distributor Sentech has unveiled its over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform, flighting the presidential inauguration as a kick-start.

It says the Freevision Play video streaming platform is available to everyone with an internet connection and can be accessed via smartphones, tablets and smart televisions.

The app version of the platform can be downloaded from the major app stores, according to a statement.

Sentech notes the platform provides access to live TV and radio channels, as well as on-demand catch-up content, without any subscription fees. The OTT streaming platform aims to cater to the evolving needs of modern consumers who prefer digital and mobile-friendly solutions, it adds.

“In South Africa, many people still face barriers to accessing quality content and information. Freevision Play addresses this challenge by leveraging broadband infrastructure to deliver free, high-quality content to all communities.”

Kopano Thage, Sentech executive of media business, comments: “The launch of Freevision Play marks a significant milestone in Sentech's journey of addressing universal access towards enhancing digital connectivity and content accessibility in South Africa.

“We are excited to see how Freevision Play will transform the way people engage with media and support the growth of local broadcasters.”

For broadcasters, Freevision Play offers a solution to reach a broader audience without the high costs associated with creating and maintaining their own OTT platforms and the challenge of aggregating audiences. Freevision Play will also take care of the upfront investment costs, states Sentech.

It says there is a distinction between Freevision Play and its Freevision platform. Freevision is its direct-to-home satellite television service, which requires a satellite dish and decoder to access.

“While Freevision focuses on delivering content via satellite, Freevision Play leverages internet connectivity to offer a more flexible and accessible viewing experience.”