Sentech urges investment in SA’s digital infrastructure

Sentech CEO Tebogo Leshope.

Strengthening South Africa’s digital infrastructure is critical to unlocking socio-economic growth, says Sentech CEO Tebogo Leshope.

As a result, the country needs to “respond decisively by accelerating investment and strengthening critical skills” across both the public and private sectors, he notes.

Key among the digital infrastructure investments is the country’s data centre capacity, which contributes to the development of a more data -driven and competitive economy, states Leshope.

“A connected and digitised society is a thriving society. Digital infrastructure is not only a catalyst for economic growth, but also a fundamental enabler of improved access to public services and inclusive development.

“As the country enters a new digital era, it demands a strong, affordable connectivity backbone, supported by national data centre capabilities that lay a solid foundation for incremental innovation.

“To fully realise the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies, South Africa must strengthen its data maturity and significantly expand its data centre capacity.”

South Africa’s government has noted digital infrastructure among the key pillars of the Operation Vulindlela 2.0 programme, to reform the public service and build a capable state.

Under the digital transformation banner, government’s focus areas include digital identity, integrating database information across departments and the development of an integrated services portal.

Earlier this year, senior Cabinet ministers – Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Enoch Godongwana – endorsed South Africa’s inroads on data centre infrastructure. Finance minister Godongwana used his 2026 Budget Speech to signal that this type of infrastructure is on the same footing as electricity, ports and transport networks.

“This year, we will be exploring options to help data centres and related infrastructure to expand these investments in South Africa,” said Godongwana.

The comments echoed president Cyril Ramaphosa’s last two State of the Nation Addresses, where he outlined the major digital infrastructure investments the country is eyeing.

By measure, 55 data centres have already been built locally and more than R50 billion in investment is expected over the next three years, said Ramaphosa.

The Data Centres in Africa 2026 report notes that data centres sit at the heart of modern digital economies, enabling everything from cloud computing and digital payments, to AI, streaming media and government services.