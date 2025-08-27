Servers evolve to meet new demands of scale, speed, security

Ralph Berndt, Head of Sales and Marketing at inq. South Africa.

The role of the server in enterprise IT has fundamentally changed. No longer a static piece of on-premises hardware sitting in a locked room, today’s servers are agile, distributed and built to handle the demands of real-time business.

Across global markets, we are seeing a major push towards high-density compute stacks. These are being deployed by all major vendors, either in co-located private environments or through infrastructure-as-a-service models delivered directly to customers. The goal is simple: scale compute power, reduce footprint and simplify operations.

We are helping clients move away from legacy thinking and embrace architectures that prioritise multicloud flexibility. The days of a single cloud partner are long gone. Organisations now operate in environments where “bring your own cloud” is the norm, as well as combining public cloud, private infrastructure and edge compute to meet the unique demands of their business and compliance needs.

Many businesses no longer want the burden of building and managing server infrastructure themselves. Instead, they are opting for fully managed environments that are designed to meet their specific data, compliance and performance needs. It is less about adding hardware and more about making sure the underlying infrastructure can support evolving demands, whether it is handling sensitive transactions or supporting analytics and AI tools as well as providing a highly available, fully managed solution for core applications.

This shift is particularly clear in sectors like banking and financial services, where reliability and regulation leave little room for error. We are seeing more organisations work with infrastructure partners to build outsourced, private cloud solutions that remove operational complexity but still give them control over how and where their systems run.

As server technologies mature, the focus is shifting. When we talk to clients today, they are not asking about the latest server specs. Instead, they are asking how the infrastructure will fit into what they already have, how flexible it is and whether it gives them real control without unnecessary complexity. This is important as all businesses want to manage cost, compliance and uptime without necessarily having to manage this in-house. It is not about following a single vendor model. Rather, it is about building something that works for your business, not someone else’s.