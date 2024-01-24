ServiceNow unveils next wave of partner programme transformation with new Specializations

Erica Volini, senior vice-president, global partnerships at ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), which positions itself as the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, has unveiled the next wave of partner programme transformation with new Specializations. As part of the revamped ServiceNow partner programme announced in January 2023, the recently developed Partner Specializations is the next step in the partner programme evolution for partners to unlock new revenue opportunities and earn a range of benefits to further grow their practice. Announced at the ServiceNow Partner Kickoff, in Las Vegas, partners can obtain three Specializations, which include Service Operations, Serve the Customer and Power the Employee.

ServiceNow is on a path to significantly increase the percentage of net new revenue sourced by partners in the coming years by supporting partners who build the ServiceNow platform into the core of their business models. Partners can acquire the new Specializations by showcasing a combination of product and sales expertise through customer wins and a go-to-market strategy. The new Partner Specializations showcase partners’ unique strengths in the market and encourage innovative ways to continue to grow their ServiceNow practice.

“Last year at this time, we made a massive commitment to our partner community by completely transforming our partner programme to ensure that partners are front and centre in everything we do as a company,” said Erica Volini, senior vice-president, global partnerships at ServiceNow. “With the launch of Specializations, our customers can easily identify partners with the best experience and expertise they need to help solve some of their biggest digital transformation challenges.”

Obtaining a Specialization will help partners in three critical areas:

Differentiate among the ecosystem: Partners will receive badging that will appear across their ServiceNow profiles with increased visibility on the ServiceNow Partner Finder. Prospective customers will also be able to search partner experts in Partner Finder based on the current Specializations.

Partners will receive badging that will appear across their ServiceNow profiles with increased visibility on the ServiceNow Partner Finder. Prospective customers will also be able to search partner experts in Partner Finder based on the current Specializations. Unlock new revenue opportunities: Each Specialization addresses a pressing customer need that presents a large, untapped market opportunity and high year-over-year growth.

Each Specialization addresses a pressing customer need that presents a large, untapped market opportunity and high year-over-year growth. Earn benefits to grow ServiceNow practices: ServiceNow will offer additional benefits for partners to build and grow their business through invitation to the ServiceNow Partner Advisory Council to ensure their needs and counsel are being addressed across the broader ServiceNow ecosystem. Qualifying partners will also have access to ServiceNow co-marketing programmes and the ServiceNow Partner Development Fund announced last January.

The programme is launching with three Specializations – Service Operations, Serve the Customer and Power the Employee – that present large market opportunities with high year-over-year growth and a large total addressable market (TAM). All Specializations can be obtained at the regional and global level as well as two levels of achievement for further differentiation. Additional Partner Specializations are expected to be launched in 2024. The three Partner Specializations are expected to be available for partners to obtain starting in ServiceNow’s second quarter of 2024.

For more information on the ServiceNow Partner Specializations, visit here.

