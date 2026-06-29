SGT Solutions and Forescout: Strengthening cyber resilience – risk to action

Comprehensive visibility forms the foundation for stronger cyber security outcomes.

Public sector institutions across Africa are delivering an expanding range of digital services across increasingly complex and interconnected environments. These environments span modern platforms, legacy systems, operational technology and a growing number of connected devices – all of which must co-exist to support critical public services.

As digital adoption accelerates, cyber threats have increased in both scale and sophistication. Ransomware, data exfiltration and service disruption attacks are now targeting essential services globally, including government networks. These attacks are often designed to disrupt operations, compromise sensitive information and pressure organisations through extortion or public disclosure.

At the same time, the threat landscape is evolving rapidly due to the use of artificial intelligence by attackers.

AI‑enabled threats change the equation

AI‑driven tools allow adversaries to scan environments continuously, identify weaknesses and adapt attack techniques in real-time. Zero‑day vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, implicit trust relationships and unusual device behaviour can now be exploited at machine speed – often before vulnerabilities can be patched or systems upgraded.

In this environment, security effectiveness is no longer determined solely by perimeter defences or reactive incident response. Reducing risk requires continuous visibility, active control and the ability to enforce security policies dynamically across every connected asset – irrespective of age, function or ownership.

Enabling control in complex and legacy environments

SGT Solutions, together with Forescout, enables public sector organisations to achieve this level of control. Forescout provides real‑time, agentless visibility across all connected assets, including IT, IOT, OT, medical devices and legacy systems. Every device is automatically discovered, identified and classified the moment it connects to the network, ensuring that no assets operate unseen or unmanaged.

This comprehensive visibility forms the foundation for stronger cyber security outcomes. Device posture, configuration and behaviour are continuously assessed, allowing organisations to identify abnormal activity and emerging risk early, including patterns associated with AI‑enabled attacks.

From visibility to automated protection

When elevated risk is detected, Forescout moves beyond alerting to enforcement. Security policies are applied dynamically and automatically, enabling real‑time actions such as:

Restricting or limiting access for high‑risk devices.

Segmenting systems to prevent lateral movement.

Isolating compromised assets before damage spreads.

Guiding devices into remediation workflows without disrupting critical services.

These controls operate without reliance on agents, making them particularly effective in mixed, distributed and legacy-heavy environments where traditional controls are difficult to deploy.

Importantly, this approach allows organisations to reduce exposure and contain threats even when patching or system replacement is not immediately possible.

Operational resilience that scales

The outcome is faster detection, earlier containment and significantly improved resilience against ransomware, data theft and AI‑accelerated attacks. Critical services remain available, disruptions are minimised and recovery is faster and more controlled.

SGT Solutions enhances these capabilities with deep experience in public sector environments, ensuring that technology is deployed in a way that aligns with operational realities, regulatory requirements and long‑term sustainability goals. The emphasis is on consistent execution, enforceable control and measurable risk reduction – delivering resilience that scales as digital services evolve.

A continuity‑focused approach to cyber security

In today’s threat landscape, cyber security is fundamentally about service continuity and institutional resilience.

By combining continuous visibility, automated control and proven execution, SGT Solutions and Forescout enable public sector organisations to operate securely, confidently and resiliently – despite increasing complexity and accelerating threat activity. “The strategic partnership is between SGT Solutions and Forescout, two leaders in the technology industry. This collaboration will leverage our combined expertise in cyber security and cyber resilience to deliver innovative solutions that will enhance the capabilities of our clients in cyber threat prevention mechanisms,” say Suraj Ramlall, COO of SGT Solutions.

Building a resilient digital public sector starts with knowing what is connected, understanding the risk in real-time and having the ability to act immediately when it matters most.

For more information, contact Stefan Terblanche @ sterablanche@sgtsolutions.co.za.