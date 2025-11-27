SGT Solutions partners with Rajant, enabling Kinetic Mesh

This collaboration positions SGT Solutions as an official Kinetic Mesh partner.

SGT Solutions has announced a new partnership with Rajant Corporation, which positions itself as a global leader in wireless networking solutions, to strengthen its offering for industries requiring robust, mobile connectivity. This collaboration positions SGT Solutions as an official Kinetic Mesh Partner (KMP), enabling the delivery of Rajant’s innovative Kinetic Mesh technology to the South African market.

The partnership between SGT Solutions and Rajant is more than a technology agreement, it represents a shared vision to transform connectivity in sectors where operational continuity and safety are critical. Industries such as mining, logistics and manufacturing often operate in environments where traditional wireless networks fail due to mobility, harsh conditions and complex layouts. Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh technology addresses these challenges head-on.

What makes Kinetic Mesh different?

Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh technology stands apart as a fully distributed, infrastructure-free wireless network designed for mission-critical performance. Unlike conventional fixed wireless or point-to-point systems, Rajant creates a fully mobile, self-healing network where every BreadCrumb node can simultaneously connect to multiple neighbouring nodes. Powered by Rajant’s patented InstaMesh software, the network dynamically adapts as people, vehicles and equipment move, maintaining uninterrupted, real-time connectivity for voice, video and data applications. This eliminates the single points of failure found in traditional networks and enables a resilient, high-throughput communications fabric.

Such capabilities are essential for modern industrial environments where mobility and reliability are non-negotiable. From autonomous vehicles and automated container handling to real-time monitoring, safety systems and IOT infrastructure, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh provides the continuous, high-performance connectivity needed to keep operations running smoothly, efficiently and safely, even under the most demanding conditions.

Global success stories highlight proven reliability

Rajant’s technology has been deployed in some of the world’s most challenging environments, delivering mission-critical connectivity where traditional networks fall short, from large-scale mining operations in South Africa to high-altitude projects in Chile, remote sites in Brazil and complex open-pit mines in the United States. Kinetic Mesh has consistently proven its ability to maintain reliable communication under extreme conditions. These deployments have enabled:

Autonomous and tele-remote operations for heavy machinery.

Real-time data streaming for safety and productivity monitoring.

Seamless integration with fleet management and collision avoidance systems.

Enhanced operational efficiency and reduced downtime.

Why this matters for South Africa

South Africa’s industrial sectors are under increasing pressure to improve efficiency, safety and sustainability. Reliable connectivity is the backbone of digital transformation, and Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh technology provides the flexibility and resilience needed to support these goals. By partnering with Rajant, SGT Solutions ensures local industries have access to globally proven solutions backed by in-country expertise.

“We are excited to partner with Rajant and bring their world-class technology to our customers,” says Suraj Ramlall, General Manager of SGT Solutions. “Kinetic Mesh offers unmatched resilience and mobility, ensuring operational continuity and safety for industries such as mining, logistics and other mission-critical sectors.”