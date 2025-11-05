Shadow IT: The silent risk growing inside every organisation

Modern ransomware actors target hidden weaknesses.

In an era of increased mobility, remote workforces and complex IT infrastructures, attackers exploit internal users more frequently. Consequently, organisations face risks from within, particularly through unapproved and unmanaged digital assets known as shadow IT.

Shadow IT comprises tools, scripts and applications deployed without formal IT approval. Whether a developer tests a third-party tool or an employee installs an unvetted browser extension, these seemingly harmless actions can create serious security vulnerabilities. Since these assets are outside standard security controls, they often go unnoticed, making them attractive targets for cyber criminals.

A 2025 industry survey revealed that 64% of employees admitted to using unsanctioned SaaS apps for work, while 30% of organisations reported experiencing a breach directly linked to shadow IT activity. Another study found that in environments with unmanaged assets, such as unsanctioned cloud apps, personal devices or scripts, the lack of visibility hampered incident detection and containment.

These hidden assets expand the attack surface by introducing unknown access points, unmanaged endpoints and unmonitored services, thereby significantly increasing the risk of credential compromise, lateral movement and data exfiltration.

Why shadow IT is dangerous?

Modern ransomware actors target these hidden weaknesses. By utilising legitimate tools and "living off the land" techniques, such as PowerShell scripts or remote desktop access, attackers can covertly breach networks, evade EDR systems and encrypt systems before detection kicks in. This was evident in recent high-profile attacks on UK retailers, where unauthorised processes and credentials were exploited to devastating effect.

CyberCyte’s approach to discover shadow IT

CyberCyte provides automated classification, enrichment and removal of unapproved digital artefacts. Powered by CyberCyte AI and integrated threat intelligence, the platform continuously monitors and manages over 500 artefacts, including shell histories, start-up daemons, scheduled scripts and more across Windows, Linux and macOS environments.

Unlike traditional tools that generate alert fatigue or require manual triage, CyberCyte’s engine intelligently classifies artefacts, isolates high-risk items and executes remediation actions instantly, creating a significantly cleaner and safer digital environment.

Proactive ransomware defence

CyberCyte can detect and remove dormant scripts or unauthorised applications before they are weaponised. This proactive approach helps prevent ransomware campaigns during their reconnaissance or set-up phase, when they are still undetected by traditional endpoint tools.

Operational efficiency and compliance

Beyond threat detection, CyberCyte enhances endpoint hygiene by ensuring that authorised security tools are healthy, running correctly and continuously being monitored. CyberCyte also aligns with regulatory standards such as ISO 27001, NIST and DORA, enabling faster audits and reduced regulatory risk.

Conclusion

Shadow IT is a strategic vulnerability that attackers are increasingly exploiting. With CyberCyte, organisations can transform shadow IT-related risks into a controlled, visible and secure state.

Andrzej Jarmolowicz is co-founder and Operations Director at Cybershure. The company is a distributor of bespoke IT solutions, with offices in London and South Africa, and is the sole distributor of CyberCyte in Africa.