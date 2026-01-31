Sharjah Ruler receives Portugal’s Grand Collar of Order of Camões (Photo: AETOSWire)

His Excellency Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of the Portuguese Republic, awarded His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Grand Collar of the Order of Camões (Grande Colar da Ordem de Camões), the highest sovereign cultural order in Portugal. His Highness is the first Arab figure to receive the Order of Camões and the sixth recipient worldwide.

The honour was conferred during a ceremony hosted by the Portuguese President at the Presidential Palace in Lisbon. The event was attended by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, alongside senior officials. The ceremony recognised His Highness’s prominent global stature, as a leading figure in culture, intellectual thought and intercultural dialogue.

In his keynote address, President of Portugal said the visit of Sharjah Ruler reflects the historical bonds of friendship between the two countries. He highlighted the shared personal commitment with His Highness to advancing cultural dialogue and understanding between cultures, expressing his belief that future generations will continue to benefit from this intellectual exchange as a fundamental driver of social inclusion.

Addressing His Highness, President de Sousa said: “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between the UAE and Portugal this year, I find no better way to mark this occasion than by honouring your enlightened and open personality, and by recognising your valuable contribution to dialogue between cultures, founded on intellectual dedication and shared empathy.”

The President also referred to the long-standing relationship between His Highness and Portugal’s cultural and academic institutions, particularly the University of Coimbra, where the Ruler of Sharjah received an honorary doctorate in 2018 in recognition of his scholarly, literary, cultural, and humanitarian contributions, as well as his research on the Portuguese presence in Asia and the Middle East. He added that this relationship was further strengthened during His Highness’s most recent visit, which included the inauguration of the Centre for Arabic Studies and the Joanina Digital Library.

In his address, Sharjah Ruler expressed his happiness at the honour and its cultural significance, describing it as a meaningful recognition from a nation distinguished by its cultural heritage. He said: “Each time I visit Portugal, I feel as though I am in the presence of history itself, alive and present, the history of relations between this country and the Arab Gulf. Through this warm reception, I see how history can be guided toward a new course of cooperation and constructive progress.”

His Highness added that the honour reflects pride in Arab culture, the cultural vision of the UAE, and Sharjah’s firm conviction that culture is a necessity for human progress. He thanked Portugal for its openness to world cultures and its belief in dialogue between civilisations, stressing that culture is “a bridge we build with others, not merely a legacy we preserve.”

Sharjah Ruler concluded his address by expressing his condolences to the Portuguese Republic following the recent storm that claimed several lives.

The Grand Collar of the Order of Camões, awarded by sovereign decree of the President of Portugal, bears the name of the poet Luís de Camões and is reserved in its highest grade for a limited number of leaders whose cultural influence extends beyond national borders.

The honour recognises the cultural project led by the Ruler of Sharjah over more than five decades, through which knowledge, language, and history have served as enduring bridges for cross-cultural understanding.

*Source: AETOSWire

