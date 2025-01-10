Showmax taps Tyla concert for live-streaming debut

Showmax will live-stream the Tyla concert in Pretoria.

MultiChoice’s video streaming platform Showmax is breaking new ground as Africa’s first streaming service to live-stream a homegrown concert.

On 18 January 2025, viewers in 44 African countries can watch Grammy-winning Amapiano superstar Tyla perform live from the SunBet Arena, Pretoria, exclusively on Showmax.com.

In a statement, Showmax says Tyla, the youngest African Grammy winner, will showcase hits from her chart-topping debut album TYLA, which has amassed more than 1.6 billion streams.

The announcement comes as MultiChoice, which is facing dwindling subscriber numbers on the DStv platform, is pinning hope on Showmax to make for lost ground.

The video entertainment company recently invested R1.6 billion in Showmax, which it believes is the company’s future.

According to MultiChoice, the pressure on the linear pay-TV subscriber base was lower than the previous six months, reflecting a 5% decline (800 000) compared to 6% reported (1 million) in 2H FY24.

On a year-on-year basis, the linear subscriber base declined by 11%, or 1.8 million subscribers, to 14.9 million active subscribers.

Yatish Narsi, chief marketing officer at Showmax and MultiChoice South Africa, says: “With our advanced live-streaming technology, we’re thrilled to spotlight Tyla’s iconic homecoming concert. This marks our first live-streamed entertainment event, underscoring our commitment to making world-class experiences accessible across the continent.”

Fresh off wins at the BET Awards, MTV Music Video Awards, and the Grammys, Tyla, hailed as the “Queen of Popiano,” invites fans to join her online: “Tygers! Me and Showmax decided to live stream this concert for everyone across Africa. I hardly get time to be home so this one is gonna be special! I can’t wait for y'all to ROCKKK with me!"

Showmax notes that for fans who missed her sold-out Cape Town and Pretoria shows, this exclusive live stream offers a final chance to be part of Tyla’s magical tour.

“We’re not just hoping to smash records with this live stream,” Narsi adds. “We’re changing the narrative of what it means to succeed on our continent. Showmax doesn’t just aim to be the best in Africa; we aim to take our place among the best in the world.”