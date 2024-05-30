Simple integration, robust security with Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant simplifies document management.

Imagine you have a lengthy PDF document to read and understand, but little time. You feed the document into Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant and it automatically generates a detailed summary.

Everything you need to get up to speed with the document's contents, including key points, is at your fingertips, making navigating and understanding the information easier. It doesn’t stop there; now, you can ask Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant specific questions about the content within the PDF document, to which you receive comprehensive answers.

These are only a few excellent functions you can find through Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant. However, your documents are highly sensitive, and you start to wonder what the safety guardrails are behind this amazing technology. In this press release, we’ll explain a lot more.

What is Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant?

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant is a tool that uses generative AI to simplify document management and boost productivity. Its conversational interface allows you to interact with PDFs, ask questions and get comprehensive replies.

The tool is integrated into Adobe Acrobat's desktop, web and mobile applications, allowing seamless workflows and enabling users to extract valuable intelligence from unstructured data. Everyone can use it, including marketing, sales, finance, legal and human resources, as it helps transform vast amounts of information into concise, usable formats.

The tool combines Adobe's proprietary technology with Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service to give you highly accurate and relevant responses. It incorporates robust security measures, including data encryption and content filtering, to protect user data privacy and integrity.

What questions would you have as an IT director?

As the IT director of a company about to use Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant, here are some things you are probably wondering:

How does Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant integrate with our IT infrastructure?

Adobe AI Assistant integrates with existing IT infrastructure by leveraging cross-platform compatibility and rapid deployment capabilities, ensuring minimal disruption to current workflows. Its enterprise-grade security protocols, such as SHA-256 encryption for data in transit and at rest, provide powerful protection for sensitive information. Here are some other important things you should know:

No customer data is used to train large language models, maintaining confidentiality and adhering to strict data governance principles.

The AI Assistant retains chat history for user convenience while automatically deleting session data after 12 hours.

Administrative controls allow for role-based access and just-in-time provisioning, ensuring that only authorised personnel can access specific features.

Adobe’s AI Ethics principles ensure the responsible data handling and ethical use of AI technologies. By providing intuitive interfaces and features like intelligent citations, easy navigation and customisable content creation, Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant enhances productivity across various departments, enabling staff to efficiently generate insights and actionable content. This integration boosts document productivity and ensures AI's secure and ethical use, aligning with your organisation’s IT and data governance frameworks.

What data security measures are in place?

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant incorporates several robust data security and privacy measures to protect user data confidentiality. Firstly, your content prompts and their responses are encrypted using SHA-256 encryption both in transit and at rest. This ensures that data is secure from potential breaches during transmission and storage.

Furthermore, Adobe uses Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service for its generative AI features to ensure strict confidentiality and security protocol compliance. Third-party LLMs are contractually prohibited from manually reviewing or training on Adobe customer data, adding an extra layer of data protection. Adobe also uses rigorous content filtering through Azure OpenAI’s service to moderate and block inappropriate content, such as hate speech, violence and self-harm.

Adobe supplements this with its own block lists to further ensure ethical and responsible AI usage. For enterprises, Adobe offers detailed admin-level controls, allowing organisations to manage user access and implement just-in-time provisioning. All these measures are developed and deployed in alignment with Adobe’s AI Ethics principles.

How does Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant comply with industry regulations?

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant adheres to important regulations such as the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) by implementing procedures and technologies to safeguard user data and guarantee privacy. Here are a few key points to note:

The system deletes session data after 12 hours and only keeps chat history if the user chooses. This follows security principles by minimising the storage of personal data and using it only for its intended purpose. Furthermore, Adobe allows users to manage their data by deleting chat history and exercising GDPR rights, such as the right to be forgotten. For extra compliance, Adobe implements robust encryption (SHA-256) for data both in transit and at rest.

The robust controls don’t end there. In the unlikely event of a data breach or security incident, Adobe has established procedures to respond swiftly and effectively. These include:

Adobe monitors its systems for security threats and incidents. The security team is alerted to investigate and mitigate any breaches.

Adobe has procedures to notify affected individuals and relevant authorities within the first 72 hours of becoming aware of the breach.

The security team works to contain breaches and eradicate the causes to prevent further unauthorised access.

After addressing the immediate threat, Adobe conducts a thorough investigation to determine the root cause of the breach and implements measures to prevent future incidents.

Adobe helps affected users, providing guidance on protecting their information and taking necessary remediation actions to address the breach's impact.

These measures collectively ensure that Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant operates within the bounds of industry regulations, maintaining high data security and privacy standards.

The bottom line

Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant provides excellent document management tools with seamless integration, robust security and compliance with stringent industry regulations. Through advanced AI capabilities, it transforms how businesses interact with their documents, providing intuitive features that enhance productivity while ensuring data privacy and security. This tool reduces the time spent on mundane tasks and allows you to focus on higher-value activities, all in a highly secure environment.