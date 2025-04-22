Simplify your IT game plan with intelligent storage

Tony Bartlett, Director of Data Centre Compute, Dell Technologies South Africa.

Transform chaotic IT workdays with PowerStore: AI-driven optimisation, seamless integrations and intuitive management.

You’ve got dozens of e-mails, tickets are piling up and management is asking for new AI workloads. There are fewer resources than ever and moving faster has become a non-negotiable to remain competitive. Sound familiar? You’re not alone, as 95% of companies say demands on IT have significantly increased over the past three years.(1)

Keeping up in today’s high-speed, results-driven IT environment requires finding smarter ways to work. PowerStore meets those demands head-on through AI-driven optimisation, seamless integrations and intuitive management that transforms chaotic workdays into organised, stress-free routines.

Time-saving power of intelligent storage

PowerStore’s self-optimising simplicity makes managing data feel like a breeze. By automating complex tasks and auto-tuning for peak performance, efficiency and availability, PowerStore acts as a storage copilot, enabling your team to be more strategic and innovative.

Read the full infographic

PowerStore empowers talented professionals in IT to focus on initiatives that create competitive differentiation for your business by making invisible optimisations that eliminate the distracting minutiae of storage management, including:

Dynamic Node Affinity intelligently manages workload performance across autonomous active/active nodes.

Dynamic Resiliency Engine reduces the effort associated with traditional RAID by up to 98%, simplifying administration through a single unified storage pool and efficient, single-drive expansion with automated failure protection.

reduces the effort associated with traditional RAID by up to 98%, simplifying administration through a single unified storage pool and efficient, single-drive expansion with automated failure protection. Intelligent Data Reduction reduces capacity, power and cooling costs with no impact to performance and zero manual intervention required.

Whether adding storage, expanding your cluster or optimising performance, PowerStore works on your behalf to maximise the value of your investment.

Streamline operations across diverse technologies

But storage is just one piece of the IT ecosystem. PowerStore simplifies cross-platform workflows with powerful and unique integrations from software to hardware.

For example, virtual machines require storage services like snapshots, replication and volume provisioning. PowerStore’s VMware integrations allow virtualisation administrators to access these enterprise storage features directly from vSphere, saving time and making IT more agile and responsive.

Using Dell Container Storage Modules accelerates DevOps with self-service provisioning and enterprise-grade data protection, removing repetitive tasks, expediting development and ensuring consistent deployments. Plugins for Ansible and Terraform enable developers to focus on innovation, regardless of platform.

PowerStore showcases unique Dell integrations that drive superior data centre efficiency. Cloud and remote backups become more secure and efficient with Storage Direct Protection and PowerProtect. PowerStore makes VxRail deployments more efficient by combining HCI life cycle management with advanced data reduction for reliable updates and lower storage costs. Even deploying high-performance networking is faster with SmartFabric Storage Software, reducing the effort to deploy NVMe/TCP networks by up to 99%.(2) When you build with Dell, your infrastructure is managed, supported and engineered as one.

Modernise without disruption

Technology evolves at lightning speed and agility is a necessity. Everything in your data centre must adapt quickly and easily, otherwise you risk falling behind and wasting resources. PowerStore ranks number one in ease-of-use(3) because it starts simple and stays simple even as requirements change.

Read the full infographic

Dell APEX AIOps delivers data-driven insights across your entire infrastructure, making it easy to troubleshoot, analyse and accurately predict when to add capacity or upgrade. When needs grow, the Lifecycle Extension with ProSupport programme combines flexible technology upgrades with human expertise to ensure workloads are always running on the latest and best technology – at a cost saving of up to 25%!

And best of all, PowerStore’s future-proof design meets demands now and into the future with up to 30% more performance(4) and 20% better data reduction(5) in the latest non-disruptive, all-inclusive software update.

Embrace the future with PowerStore

Managing rising demands with shrinking resources is no small feat. Whether it’s optimising workloads or simplifying operations, PowerStore gives IT teams time back in their day so they can focus on keeping the business ahead of the curve.

Read more here and reach out to your local partner or Dell sales representative to discover why PowerStore is the best value in enterprise storage and the last storage solution you’ll ever need to buy.

(1) Source: ESG, Navigating the Cloud and AI Revolution: The State of Enterprise Storage and HCI. Feb, 2024

(2) Based on internal analysis comparing SmartFabric to manual network configuration, September 2021. Actual results will vary.

(3) Based on Dell Technologies analysis in October 2023 using double-blinded, competitive benchmark Net Promoter Score (NPS) data gathered by third-party commissioned by Dell for 1H FY24.

(4) Based on internal analysis comparing PowerStore 5200 peak IOPS with PowerStore OS 3.6 vs. PowerStoreOS 4.0, running 70/30 read/write mix, 128k block size over FC. Actual results will vary.

(5) Based on internal analysis comparing data reduction with PowerStoreOS 3.5 vs. PowerStoreOS 4.0 with variable block compression. Actual results will vary.