SITA appoints long-awaited board

Cabinet has approved a new SITA board, for a three-year period. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

A full complement of new board members has been announced by the State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

This, as the embattled entity also welcomed its first permanent managing director Magatho Mello on 1 April, promising much-needed leadership stability for the government IT procurement arm.

In a statement, communications minister and SITA shareholder on behalf of the state Solly Malatsi welcomes the Cabinet-approved board, which has been appointed for a period of three years.

The nine new board members are: professor Stella Bvuma (chairperson), advocate Colin Weapond, Zimbini Hill, Siphumelele Dlungwane, Rendani Ramabulana, Nalini Maharaj, Protas Phili, Willie Vukela (Department of Public Service and Administration representative), as well as William Mathebula (National Treasury representative).

Malatsi says the newly-appointed board brings the “experience and expertise” required to guide SITA to ensure it contributes “meaningfully to building a capable, modern and digitally-enabled state”.

“I wish the new board well as they get to work on the solid foundation to stabilise SITA, strengthening governance and driving the reforms needed to ensure it delivers reliable, secure and efficient digital services to government and the people of South Africa,” he comments.

“I want to thank the outgoing board, appointed on an interim basis and led by Sendzani Mudau, which has been instrumental is laying the foundation to restore stability at SITA over the past year.”

SITA is an entity of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), charged with provisioning and procurement of ICT goods and services on behalf of government departments and public entities. The department is headed by minister Malatsi, under the Government of National Unity.

Governance troubles and leadership churn are among the critical issues that have plagued SITA over the years. The agency has had less than three MDs stay the duration of their employment term, with many leaving within three months, to a little over a year.

It has also been marred by tensions and divisions at executive board level.

In a major shake-up in 2023, ITWeb reported that former communications minister and now deputy minister Mondli Gungubele had removed then-SITA board chairperson Makano Mosidi and several other directors, because of salary disagreements.

The dispute between the minister and the SITA board was prompted by an adjustment to the MD’s remuneration, which requires the minister's approval.

Documents seen by ITWeb showed that former SITA MD Dr Bongani Andy Mabaso’s remuneration package was bumped up to R4.5 million per year from the previous R3.5 million earned by his predecessor.

The following year (2024), SITA was embroiled in another controversy, over the legitimacy of the appointment of former acting MD Simphiwe Dzengwa and a chief procurement officer.

Attorneys hired by SITA − Mkhabela Huntley Attorneys − evaluated matters arising from the appointment of the two executives and made damning recommendations regarding the matter.

It was alleged the acting MD did not go through the mandatory security vetting before the appointment. It was also claimed that within a day of appointment of the acting MD, the acting chief procurement officer was irregularly appointed.

The appointment of the acting MD, in accordance with the SITA Memorandum of Incorporation, was said to be invalid because only SITA’s executive managers can serve as managing directors.