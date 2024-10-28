SITA shelves GovTech event until next year

Simphiwe Dzengwa, acting MD of SITA.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) has postponed its flagship ICT stakeholder platform, the GovTech conference, to 2025.

Held with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, GovTech is a forum where all industry players gather to focus on specific areas, including technology and policy conversations, speaking about technology adoption and areas where there can be collaboration and partnerships.

“We arrived at this conclusion after considering options at our disposal to host the conference this year,” says Simphiwe Dzengwa, acting MD of SITA, in a statement.

“Our efforts in hosting GovTech must bring value to all who participate in the conference. We intend to synchronise our work with the planning and performance cycles of government in the coming five-year cycle. We believe this will integrate and harmonise our plans for better delivery and impact.

“We value your input and believe we must create more opportunities for meaningful engagements with all our valued stakeholders. We have planned for more engagements in the new year.”

Dzengwa notes that in the first quarter of 2025, SITA will host a Public Sector and Industry Summit, which will be a forerunner to the GovTech 2025 conference.

The details of the summit will be communicated in due course.

“The GovTech 2025 conference will be hosted in September, and we invite you to watch this space and check our regular communication channels for updates. We are planning to deliver a focused, content-rich and illuminating conference in 2025,” says Dzengwa.

“As our valued stakeholder, we count on your support and collaboration in propelling the work we do together. We are grateful for the endorsement of the GovTech brand, expressed − among other things − through the enthusiastic sponsorship commitments over the years.”