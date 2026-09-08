SITA strengthens its exco team

SITA’s head office in Erasmuskloof, Pretoria. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) has finalised the appointment of three executives to its executive committee (exco), effective 1 September.

This, after ITWeb reported last week that government’s IT procurement arm was in the process of filling executive leadership gaps as part of stabilisation efforts.

Managing director Magatho Mello indicated the organisation is looking to fill six executive positions to be part of the exco, following the appointment of a chief financial officer as of 1 August.

In a statement issued yesterday, SITA notes the appointment of Phumzile Njoko, executive: supply chain management; Gabaiphiwe Tabane, executive: client engagement; and Bongumusa Kumalo, executive: network , cloud and platforms.

It notes the appointments form part of “deliberate” efforts to build a more capable executive leadership team, improve organisational stability and ensure the agency has the skills and experience required to support government’s increasingly complex ICT needs.

Tlali Tlali, head of corporate affairs at SITA, comments: “Ms Njoko, Mr Tabane and Mr Kumalo bring significant experience and expertise that will add value across critical areas of the organisation.

“Their appointments demonstrate that SITA is making tangible strides in strengthening its leadership capacity and creating greater stability. We are building an organisation that is better equipped, more responsive and firmly focused on delivering value to government and the citizens we ultimately serve.”

From left: Gabaiphiwe Tabane, Phumzile Njoko and Bongumusa Kumalo have joined SITA’s executive leadership team.

The new exco members, states SITA, bring leadership, technical, commercial, governance and stakeholder-management expertise to the organisation.

Njoko is described as a “seasoned” procurement and supply chain management (SCM) leader with more than 20 years of executive leadership and consulting experience across the public and private sectors.

Her expertise spans SCM strategy , business transformation, governance, financial management, digitalisation, audit remediation and board advisory services, gained across industries including aviation, ICT, mining, education, energy, health, securities, facilities management, media and broadcasting.

At SITA, she will provide strategic leadership to the SCM function, with a focus on strengthening procurement capability, enhancing efficiency and ensuring the organisation realises value through effective and well-governed supply chain practices.

Njoko holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelor of Accounting Sciences.

Tabane, who takes on the role of executive: client engagement, is tasked with strengthening SITA’s relationship with government departments and other stakeholders, improve client engagement and ensure the agency remains responsive to the technology needs of the public sector.

Tabane’s career spans 25 years of leadership experience across the private sector, public sector and state-owned entities.

According to SITA, Tabane brings expertise in strategic leadership, business transformation, commercial growth, operational management, governance and stakeholder engagement, having held senior roles at Deloitte Africa and Accenture, as well as in public sector and economic development institutions.

He also served on the Deloitte Africa board and several provincial development and tourism boards. His qualifications include an MBA, a BCom Honours degree and an executive development programme qualification.

SITA says Kumalo’s appointment aims to strengthen technical leadership and will support its focus on reliable, secure and resilient ICT infrastructure and platforms.

He brings over 23 years of experience across the telecoms and ICT industry, spanning technical, operational, procedural and management roles, including more than 10 years in senior management and over three years at acting executive level.

He has technical knowledge of wide area network, local area network and network security technologies, hosting services, and experience defining strategic and operational road maps for cross-functional teams.

He holds a postgraduate diploma in management, a diploma in electrical engineering and an ITIL Foundation V3 certification, and is currently pursuing an MBA.

According to SITA, it has made further progress towards filling the remaining executive positions, with candidates for key roles, including IT infrastructure and chief digital officer, progressing through the final stages of the recruitment and vetting process.

The organisation remains on track to have a fully constituted executive committee in the coming weeks, it states.