Skills development through industry-academic collaboration: ERP training for supply chain management

Representatives of the University of Johannesburg, 1C Company and Rise SA Business Solutions following the signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding in Johannesburg.

In February 2025, a three-party memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the University of Johannesburg, 1C Company and Rise SA Business Solutions, formalising a long-term collaboration focused on practical skills development and industry-aligned education.

The agreement followed an in-person meeting between the parties and establishes a framework for co-operation in applied ERP education, enterprise systems exposure and supply chain management skills development.

The initiative was delivered under the patronage of Mapule Ncanywa, Chairperson of the BRICS Skills Development Working Group, highlighting the strategic importance of industry-led skills development initiatives within the broader digital economy.

Across Africa, organisations continue to face a shortage of graduates with practical, job-ready digital skills. While academic foundations remain essential, employers increasingly seek professionals who understand how enterprise systems operate in real business environments.

As part of the collaboration, the partners launched a practical training programme focused on supply chain management.

Training was delivered using 1C:ERP World Edition built on the 1C:Enterprise Platform, allowing students to gain hands-on experience with enterprise-grade ERP tools and realistic supply chain scenarios.

Industry expertise was contributed by Rise SA Business Solutions, drawing on experience from real ERP implementation projects across complex enterprise and supply chain environments.

The three-party MOU establishes a foundation for continued co-operation between the partners, supporting future initiatives in skills development, applied ERP education and industry-aligned training programmes.