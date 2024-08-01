SLB and Aker Carbon Capture joint venture awarded FEED contract by CO280 for large-scale carbon removal project

(Photo: Business Wire)

Regulatory News:



This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240731945651/en/



The SLB and Aker Carbon Capture joint venture (SLB-ACC JV) today announced a contract award by its partner CO280 Solutions for front end engineering and design (FEED) of a large-scale carbon capture plant at a pulp and paper mill on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The project, which aims to remove 800,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, will also deliver permanent, verifiable and affordable carbon dioxide removals (CDRs).

North America’s pulp and paper industry represents a carbon removal opportunity of up to 130 million tonnes per year. By capturing and storing these emissions permanently, the industrial activity achieves negative emissions as more carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere than is being emitted from the process.

“This contract represents a key milestone in our partnership with CO280 to deliver large-scale carbon capture solutions for the North American industry,” said Egil A. Fagerland, chief executive officer, SLB-ACC JV. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with CO280 and their pulp and paper partner to prepare for a full-scale carbon capture plant through the FEED.”

The concept design for the FEED of the carbon capture plant is based on the SLB-ACC JV’s modularized Just Catch™ 400, a standardized and modular technology that enables the pre-fabrication of carbon capture units. The JV is already delivering both Just Catch™ and Big Catch™ solutions to several industrial sites in the bioenergy, cement and waste-to-energy sectors.

“Partnerships are the key to removing megatons of carbon before 2030: We are proud of the partnerships we have established in both the pulp and paper industry and CDR markets and of our collaboration with the SLB-ACC JV as a key technology partner,” said Jonathan Rhone, chief executive officer, CO280. “By capturing and permanently storing biogenic CO at mills, we can unlock a vast carbon removal opportunity in the pulp and paper industry and scale up the CDR market.”

This contract follows recent announcements by the SLB-ACC JV and CO280 on their collaboration to develop large-scale CDR projects in the United States and Canada pulp and paper industries and their collaboration with Microsoft to scale the full value chain of carbon removal in the United States and Canada by capturing and permanently sequestering biogenic CO at pulp and paper mills.