Small but packing a punch: Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ultra now available from DCC Technologies

Neo lifestyle. (Image: Supplied)

AI-capabilities in an ultra-small form factor desktop PC, complete with a dedicated GPU – that’s what Lenovo is offering with the new ThinkCentre Neo Ultra. And this dynamite-in-a-small-package is now available from DCC Technologies, official Lenovo distributor in South Africa.

If a desktop PC could embody the phrase “looks can be deceiving”, then the Neo Ultra would be it. Housed inside this diminutive 3.6l aluminium chassis is a powerhouse of a machine, starting with Intel’s impressive 14th Gen Core i7-14700 (up to 5.4GHz) processor doing duty alongside 16GB of DDR5 RAM.

This is a formidable combination, but Lenovo goes one step further by adding the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB) graphics card, a standalone GPU that is up to any graphic-intensive task, creative endeavour or gaming pursuit. There is also a 512GB SSD card for storage, plus Lenovo adds easy access on the Neo Ultra to add or exchange RAM and storage. And with four thermal fans helping to ensure efficient cooling, heat in this small form factor is never a problem.

What adds even more to the Neo Ultra’s appeal is the inclusion of a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), an AI accelerator of sorts that allows users to implement AI-based solutions on-premises. Indeed, Lenovo’s Neo Ultra meets the scalability demands of AI, enabling the trillion operations per second required for an AI-powered PC. This allows for a number of onboard AI applications, including an AI-powered live stream feature to help enhance online meetings, sales pitches and product presentations. Adding to this is Lenovo AI Now, which assists with the intelligent configuration of the PC; quick access to personalised data and content from files on a secure personal knowledge base; and improved service support.

Neo lifestyle. (Image: Supplied)

With a weight of only 3.5kg and elegantly presented in a Luna Grey recycled aluminium chassis, the Neo Ultra adds style to the home office or workplace. This tiny desktop also comes with WiFi 6E and integrated ethernet, complete with an excellent array of ports. This includes an impressive 4x DisplayPorts, 6x USB-A, 2x HDMI ports, a USB-C and a 3.5mm jack, meaning no more struggling with data transfer or multi-monitor support. Finally, a Kensington security lock is in place to keep this investment secure.

“Lenovo’s ThinkCentre Neo Ultra is a highly impressive desktop PC, made even more so thanks to the standalone GPU and its ultra small form factor,” says Samantha Cook, Lenovo Product Manager at DCC Technologies. “By combining first-class processing power with intuitive AI capabilities, the Neo Ultra becomes the perfect tool for both executives and creatives alike,” Cook concludes.