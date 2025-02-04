Smarsh Acquires CallCabinet for Major Expansion, Bringing Leading-Edge Technology to the Voice Market

Smarsh®, the global leader in communications data and intelligence, today announced that it has acquired CallCabinet, a pioneer in cloud-native compliance call recording and analytics technology. The integration will provide customers with unmatched compliant audio recording, AI-powered voice analytics, and the most robust end-to-end digital communications and intelligence platform.

Organizations looking for truly modern technology for voice recording to stay competitive and compliant can now find it at scale with Smarsh. Thousands of customers, including 90% of the top global financial institutions, already use Smarsh for reliable digital communications management. Now, companies across all industries can also rely on Smarsh for their full voice recording and analytics needs.

This acquisition is timely as pressure from U.K. and U.S. regulators to retain voice calls accelerates. This is evidenced by the over $4B in GDPR penalties and recent fines from the CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission). Organizations in heavily regulated industries like financial services, healthcare, and government must quickly adopt advanced compliance technologies with voice capture capabilities to mitigate risk and reputational damage.

“This acquisition enables Smarsh to accelerate our mission to deliver the most advanced and comprehensive AI-powered communications compliance platform in the market today,” said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO of Smarsh. “Smarsh continues to lead in compliance innovation with the only cloud-native data warehouse in the industry, along with AI-powered insights and communications capture for 100+ communications channels — from email to LinkedIn, WhatsApp, and Zoom. With CallCabinet, Smarsh extends its leading communications capture capabilities to include advanced and scalable voice capture, voice surveillance, and voice insights technology. This will drive superior levels of integration and value to the market.”

“Joining Smarsh, the trusted leader of the communications compliance industry, is an exciting opportunity to scale our innovative voice technology to a broader range of customers and industries,” said Ryan Kahan, Founder of CallCabinet. “Businesses of all sizes face substantial challenges in compliance recording and managing voice communications because of older, expensive technology without enough flexibility. Integrating our modern and reliable voice technology with Smarsh will deliver a powerful platform designed to help our global customers integrate, protect and accelerate their businesses across all communication types for both compliance and greater insight.”

CallCabinet provides compliant call recording for organizations across a broad range of industries including finance, insurance, healthcare, public sector, aviation, energy, legal, automotive, manufacturing, shipping, and retail. CallCabinet brings a robust alliance partner ecosystem, including certified integration with Avaya, Cisco, Microsoft, Webex, Zoom and 8x8, expanding Smarsh’s channel opportunities through resellers and ISVs. The company's presence in key markets — including Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom — extends Smarsh’s global position and capabilities, providing customers with even better service.