Smart surveillance for short-stay rentals: Introducing FaceCamAlert Short-Stay Safety Network

Managing risk without compromising visitor privacy.

As South Africa’s short-term rental market continues to grow, so do the risks that come with managing transient guests. From damage and fraud to reputational threats, Airbnb hosts and guesthouse owners face challenges that traditional security systems can’t always prevent.

Enter the Solution House facial recognition CCTV solution – FaceCamAlert Short Stay Safety Network — a POPIA-compliant, AI-powered surveillance service designed specifically for short-stay property owners. By leveraging facial recognition and a unique, networked watchlist of persons of interest, the system allows hosts to proactively manage risk – without compromising visitor privacy.

How it works: Smarter alerts, safer rentals

At the core of the solution is a smart facial recognition camera, installed at the property's entrance. Each time a person enters, the camera scans their face and checks it against a shared watchlist of individuals previously flagged for damaging or defrauding other short-term rental hosts.

If a match is detected, an instant mobile alert is sent via the FaceCamAlert app, allowing the host to respond immediately – whether that means contacting the guest, alerting a security provider or refusing entry altogether.

Hosts can also subscribe to an optional 24/7 security control room escalation service, adding a professional layer of response in critical moments.

The watchlist: Community-driven risk intelligence

Unlike traditional blacklists or punitive systems, the FaceCamAlert watchlist is a community-curated, cloud-based database of verified security risks. Its purpose is to prevent repeat offences while fostering responsible hosting practices.

Cases of property damage or misconduct are added to the watchlist, and the list is shared only among verified network participants.

POPIA compliance built in

Privacy concerns are front and centre – and FaceCamAlert is fully POPIA compliant:

Visitors are clearly notified via on-site signage that biometric data will be collected.

No biometric or personal data is stored unless the visitor is flagged.

unless the visitor is flagged. All non-flagged scans are deleted in real-time.

Hosts maintain access logs through secure, role-based access controls.

This compliance-by-design approach enables ethical surveillance while respecting the rights of data subjects.

Quick set-up, minimal footprint

The FaceCamAlert system is offered as a 12-month service contract, with professional installation. The certified installer handles everything – from camera mounting and connection to the internet to signage placement and network registration.

Who should use it?

This service is ideal for:

Airbnb and Lekkerslaap hosts

Boutique hotels and guesthouses

Short-stay property management firms

Rental agencies seeking to minimise guest-related losses

Towards a shared security ecosystem

FaceCamAlert represents a shift towards intelligent, co-operative security in the hospitality and proptech space. By crowdsourcing verified incident data and enabling proactive alerts, the network empowers short-stay property owners to act before risks escalate.

For the South African rental market – where insurance claims are rising and regulatory scrutiny is increasing – this solution delivers a rare blend of prevention, privacy and peace of mind.

Learn more or join the network by contacting Solution House at www.facecamalert.co.za.