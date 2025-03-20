Smarter ECM saves time, boosts efficiency

ECM with AI is a game-changer.

Enterprise content management (ECM) with AI can be a significant time-saver for organisations, streamlining information retrieval and enabling improved collaboration, efficiency, security and compliance.

This is according to Kiran Parbhoo, OpenText EIM Solutions Consultant at OpenText partner Faranani DocTec, who was speaking during a webinar on ‘Unlocking business potential with generative AI information management’.

“Being able to search for content in the shortest possible time is a general problem in most workplaces,” he said. “According to Gartner, 47% of people struggle to find info to effectively do their jobs, while McKinsey says 20% of employee time is spent searching for information.”

AI ECM changes the game

ECM with AI is a game-changer, he said: “It will play an increasingly important role in helping us get to the right information, when we need it.”

Polls of webinar attendees found that they agreed: 79% said AI was critical in improving ECM search and retrieval processes, and 53% said the AI-powered ECM feature they found most valuable was intelligent search and retrieval, followed by 30% citing AI-driven compliance monitoring. On the question of whether AI ECM would reduce manual workload significantly, 63% said it would automate most processes.

Parbhoo demonstrated OpenText Content Aviator, an AI-powered assistant designed to help users interact with and manage enterprise content more effectively. It simplifies how organisations search, summarise and translate documents within the OpenText ECM system. By leveraging automation, Content Aviator improves productivity, reduces manual efforts and ensures seamless access to information.

He said: “Instead of searching, downloading and reading documents to find information, we ask the system to find the information, so freeing employees up to focus on their work.

Content Aviator supports conversational search, document summarisation, multilingual translation and ensures that all interactions remain secure, compliant and protected under enterprise governance policies. The huge benefits include time, improved decision-making, enhanced collaboration and increased efficiency.”

The vector database is located within the private cloud tenant and responses are exclusively generated from documents for which users have the requisite permissions.

In addition, the system supports Afrikaans, Zulu, Sotho and Xhosa, and in future, OpenText aims to integrate it with audio and video files, SAP Joule, MS Copilot and Azure OpenAI.

Securing data with OpenText Aviator

Ben van Niekerk, Business Development Executive – Cybersecurity at Faranani DocTec, said: “AI is having a significant impact on cyber security, and traditional approaches to cyber security cannot keep up. We have a real challenge at hand, and the landscape is being completely disrupted by the use of AI. To address these risks, 45% of Fortune 500 companies will have a Chief AI Security Officer.”

He noted that Faranani DocTec is a Platinum OpenText cyber security partner, with an extensive security portfolio ranging from identity and access management through to forensics.

Van Niekerk said: “In line with the NIST 2.0 framework for business, we believe organisations need to take a layered approach to security, understanding their critical assets and vulnerabilities, and prioritising areas to protect – with zero trust identity and access management, eliminating vulnerabilities in applications and addressing the data security posture. We then need to leverage technologies to help us stay abreast of AI attacks.

"Aviator uses unsupervised machine learning (ML) that allows organisations to secure the environment proactively, picking up anomalies and taking automated remediation actions. Aviator is really changing the game in terms of cyber security.”