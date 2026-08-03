Smarter school communication with SMS

Richard Simpson, Managing Director of the Celerity Group, which incorporates Kero and BulkSMS.

In today's education environment, schools are expected to communicate faster, more clearly and more consistently than ever before. Whether it's notifying parents of an emergency, reminding them about upcoming exams or following up on absenteeism, timely communication can have a direct impact on student well-being and academic success.

While e-mail, WhatsApp and school apps have become commonplace, there remains one communication channel that continues to deliver when it matters most: SMS.

The reliability advantage

SMS is universal, reliable and built for urgent communication. Messages are limited to 160 characters, can include clickable URL links and are delivered directly to virtually every mobile phone, without requiring an app, internet connection or smartphone.

"SMS is available on every mobile phone and requires no apps or internet access. Its simplicity and omnipresence ensure messages reach even the most basic handsets and areas, even in areas with limited mobile network coverage, making it particularly valuable for schools serving rural and underserved communities," says Richard Simpson, Managing Director of Celerity, which incorporates BulkSMS and Kero.

Unlike e-mail, which competes with overflowing inboxes and spam filters, or messaging platforms that rely on internet connectivity and user preferences, SMS is designed for immediate delivery, making it ideal for urgent and critical information updates.

SMS read rates are typically between 94% and 98%, with most messages being opened within minutes of being received. For schools, where timing can often be critical, few communication channels offer the same level of reach and reliability.

"For time-critical updates, SMS remains one of the most dependable communication channels in terms of reach and deliverability," Simpson explains. "Its strength lies in utility, providing simple, text-based messaging that is ideal for keeping parents and learners informed about absenteeism, upcoming assessments, school events or emergency situations."

Five ways schools can use SMS more effectively

1. Keep parents informed about important school events

Schools manage a busy calendar filled with sports fixtures, cultural events, parent evenings, excursions, examinations and fundraising initiatives. Important announcements can easily disappear within busy WhatsApp groups or lengthy e-mail threads. A concise SMS cuts through the noise, delivering essential information directly to the intended recipient. Schools can also segment their messaging, ensuring that parents only receive updates relevant to their child or specific grade.

2. Strengthen parent-teacher engagement

When a learner requires additional academic support or behavioural intervention, early communication with parents is essential. An SMS provides a quick and professional way to request a meeting or prompt parents to contact the school. It opens the door for meaningful conversations before small concerns develop into larger challenges.

3. Address absenteeism early

When unexplained absences occur, immediate notification allows schools and parents to work together to understand the cause and provide support. SMS enables schools to notify parents the moment a learner is absent, allowing concerns to be addressed before attendance patterns become entrenched.

4. Communicate during emergencies

In an emergency, every minute counts. Whether dealing with severe weather, security incidents, transport disruptions or medical emergencies, schools need a communication channel that reaches parents quickly and reliably. Because SMS does not rely on internet connectivity or specialised applications, it remains one of the fastest ways to distribute verified information and reduce uncertainty during high-pressure situations.

5. Simplify school administration

SMS also plays an important role in day-to-day school administration. Schools can send reminders for outstanding school fees, payment confirmations, consent form deadlines, report collection dates and timetable changes. Automated notifications reduce administrative workload while helping parents to stay informed and reduce deadlines being missed.

While communication technology continues to evolve, SMS has found its place as a dependable communications channel. “When communication needs to be immediate and reliable regardless of connectivity, SMS continues to prove that sometimes the simplest technology remains the most effective,” Simpson concludes.