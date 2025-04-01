SOCRadar enters into strategic distribution agreement with PRODATA

SOCRadar, PRODATA team up.

SOCRadar is excited to announce a new strategic distribution agreement with PRODATA, a prominent value-added distributor of cyber security solutions. This partnership will see PRODATA become an official distributor of SOCRadar’s cutting-edge cyber security solutions across Africa.

The collaboration is a significant milestone in SOCRadar’s expansion strategy, bringing its advanced threat intelligence platform to a broader audience in South Africa. Through PRODATA’s extensive network, SOCRadar’s comprehensive solutions will empower channel partners and offer their clients enhanced protection against cyber threats. The integration of SOCRadar’s Extended Threat Intelligence (XTI) platform, which includes cyber threat intelligence, digital risk protection, dark web monitoring, supply chain intelligence and attack surface management, will enable partners to better anticipate, detect and respond to evolving cyber attacks.

"We're excited to join forces with PRODATA, combining our data-driven intelligence with their extensive cyber security solutions portfolio and services," said Burak Uyduran, Channel Marketing Manager of SOCRadar. "This partnership reflects our shared vision to equip organisations in Africa with the tools and intelligence needed to stay ahead of ever-evolving cyber threats. Together, we aim to empower our channel partners with innovative solutions and actionable insights, ensuring businesses can safeguard their digital assets and thrive in an increasingly complex threat landscape."

Reflecting on the partnership, Berk Sarıca, Regional Business Development Manager at SOCRadar, shared his enthusiasm: "Bringing PRODATA onboard as a distributor in South Africa is a key milestone in our mission to deliver cutting-edge cyber security solutions worldwide. PRODATA’s reputation for excellence and its deep market expertise make it an ideal partner. Working closely with Jay Bradley, Managing Director at PRODATA, has been an incredible experience, and his vision for enhancing cyber security solutions aligns seamlessly with SOCRadar’s commitment to innovation and protection."

This collaboration with PRODATA signifies an essential step for SOCRadar in expanding its accessibility and support for security teams globally, advancing cyber security capabilities with real-time, enriched intelligence.