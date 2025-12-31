SoftBank adds $22.5bn investment in Open AI

OpenAI was founded in December 2015 as a non-profit AI research lab.

Japanese multinational investment company SoftBank has completed an additional investment of $22.5 billion in OpenAI at the second closing of the company’s investment of up to $40 billion committed on 31 March, 2025.

As a result, SoftBank says it has fully satisfied its commitment to invest in OpenAI under its March 2025 commitment, alongside the participation of third-party co-investors.

The company’s aggregate ownership interest in ChatGPT developer OpenAI is now approximately 11%.

The announcement comes as the generative artificial intelligence market is intensifying following the launch of the Chinese-based platform DeepSeek-R1 language model.

The Chinese model has garnered attention for its performance and cost-effectiveness, challenging established players like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

SoftBank completed the first closing in April 2025, investing $7.5 billion through SoftBank Vision Fund 2 (SVF2), and has now completed an additional investment of $22.5 billion at the second closing, also through SVF2.

Together with an oversubscribed and upsized participation of $11 billion from other third-party co-investors, SoftBank says the final aggregate commitment of $41 billion has now been fully funded.

Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group,says: “We are deeply aligned with OpenAI’s vision of ensuring AGI [artificial general intelligence] benefits all of humanity.”

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI says: “SoftBank saw the potential of AI early and committed with a deep belief in its impact on humanity. Their global leadership and scale help us move faster and bring advanced intelligence to the world.”