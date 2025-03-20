SoftBank Group to Acquire Ampere Computing

SoftBank Group Corp. (TSE: 9984, “SoftBank Group”) today announced that it will acquire Ampere® Computing, a leading independent silicon design company, in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.5 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Ampere will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of SoftBank Group and retain its name. As part of the transaction, Ampere’s lead investors – Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) and Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) – are selling their respective positions in Ampere.

As SoftBank Group broadens its AI infrastructure investments in ventures such as Cristal intelligence and Stargate, the acquisition will help enhance SoftBank Group’s capabilities in key areas and accelerate its growth initiatives.

“The future of Artificial Super Intelligence requires breakthrough computing power,” said Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. “Ampere’s expertise in semiconductors and high-performance computing will help accelerate this vision, and deepens our commitment to AI innovation in the United States.”

“With a shared vision for advancing AI, we are excited to join SoftBank Group and partner with its portfolio of leading technology companies,” said Renee James, Founder and CEO of Ampere. “This is a fantastic outcome for our team, and we are excited to drive forward our AmpereOne® roadmap for high performance Arm processors and AI.”

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2018 with an initial focus on cloud-native computing, Ampere has since expanded into sustainable AI compute. The company has multiple products for a spectrum of cloud workloads from the edge to the cloud data center.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, SoftBank will acquire Ampere for $6.5 billion in cash. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2025. Ampere’s headquarters will remain in Santa Clara, CA.