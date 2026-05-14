Softing IT Networks extends Cable Master Series of ethernet cable testers to include Cable Master PoE.

Softing IT Networks, which positions itself as the innovation leader of ethernet cable certification, speed performance testing and infrastructure testing, has extended its tester portfolio to include Cable Master PoE, a dedicated power over ethernet (PoE) cable tester.

Cable Master PoE extends the Cable Master Series, which includes Cable Master FO fibre-optic power meter, Cable Master 210 basic wire mapper and Cable Master VFL fibre visual fault locator. As toolbox testers, the Cable Master Series is designed to provide the basic ethernet cable testers that all technicians should have on their truck or in their toolbox.

Cable Master PoE uniquely provides load testing for PoE power sources. This handy ethernet cable tester includes wire maps, integrated length measurement, a tone generator and PoE identification. It also tests PoE up to Class 8 or 90 watts (PoE++) and tests PoE load, briefly applying a load to the port of the PoE power source to determine if the source is powered. Another unique feature is the ability to supply power to the end device. With a 3.5-inch colour screen and graphical user interface, Cable Master PoE delivers easy-to-understand test results in real-time, enabling efficient and thorough PoE testing.

“It’s uncommon for a PoE tester in this price range to apply a load to a PoE power source,” says Deane Horn, Director of Marketing at Softing IT Networks. “If you are testing PoE for your office, customers or industrial facility, you want to be thorough and confident. Thanks to its compact design and wide range of functions, Cable Master PoE is the ideal tool for technicians and installers to quickly and easily identify and resolve PoE problems.”

Areas of application include verifying or troubleshooting the installation of PoE cabling, wireless access points, PoE switches, IP phones and IP cameras. Available tests include PoE load and PoE Class, as well as wire map tests of ethernet cables for opens, shorts, reversed wires and split pairs. Cable Master PoE can also locate ports using the built-in tone generator and the optionally available tone wand.