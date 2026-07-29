SolarAfrica partners MPower for utility-scale solar project

Highveld Hybrid Energy marks another step in SolarAfrica's growing portfolio of utility-scale renewable energy projects. (Image source: iStock)

Independent power producer (IPP) SolarAfrica has partnered with MPower, the Moolman Group’s energy platform, and Fledge Capital to develop Highveld Solar Park – a new 184MWp utility-scale solar photovoltaic project with a 300MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Mpumalanga.

It is expected to begin supplying renewable electricity through wheeling from 2029.

Highveld Hybrid Energy marks another step in SolarAfrica's growing portfolio of utility-scale renewable energy projects – which includes its flagship solar farm, SunCentral – as the company expands access to clean energy for South African corporate and industrial businesses.

Located near eMalahleni, the project combines large-scale solar generation with battery storage, enabling renewable energy generated during the day to be stored and discharged during periods of higher demand.

This will allow customers to achieve greater renewable energy penetration, giving them more control of when and how they opt to use cheaper, greener energy versus their normal electricity supply, explains David McDonald, CEO of SolarAfrica.

“Highveld Hybrid Energy forms part of our expanding utility-scale pipeline, which now comprises 14 projects across South Africa. Together with SunCentral and other recently announced developments, it reflects the investment we're making to meet growing demand for wheeled renewable energy.

“We are focused on bringing new generation capacity online at scale, while giving businesses greater flexibility in how they procure and consume electricity,” he adds.

McDonald notes that as the IPP’s pipeline matures, battery storage is becoming an increasingly important part of its projects.

“By combining utility-scale solar generation with BESS, we’re able to extend the availability of renewable energy beyond daylight hours and deliver a more complete energy solution for our customers,” says JZ Moolman, CEO of MPower.

“Highveld Hybrid Energy reflects the continued evolution of South Africa’s electricity market, where businesses are increasingly seeking alternatives that provide long-term price certainty, improved energy security and lower carbon emissions through wheeled renewable energy.”

Highveld Hybrid Energy also expands SolarAfrica’s diversified portfolio, which now spans utility-scale generation, battery storage, wheeling, trading and on-site energy solutions.

McDonald concludes: “The market isn’t standing still, and neither are we. Partnerships like the one we have with MPower and Fledge Capital not only offer great strategic alignment, but also create a shared ecosystem of expertise that enables us to bring more projects to life. Every site we advance increases the amount of renewable energy available to South African businesses.

“Highveld Hybrid Energy is another important step in building the scale the market is going to need over the coming years.”