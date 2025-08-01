Solid8 Technologies expands solutions portfolio with addition of Secupi and Anomali

Remaining at the forefront of digital transformation and cyber resilience. (Image: Solid8)

Solid8 Technologies, which positions itself as a leading value-added distributor in the South African technology sector, is proud to announce the expansion of its solution portfolio with the addition of two advanced technology partners: Secupi and Anomali. This strategic move reinforces Solid8’s commitment to delivering world-class, specialised solutions that address the evolving security, compliance and data governance needs of enterprise clients.

As a trusted advisor and long-standing distributor of high-impact technologies, Solid8 Technologies continues to deliver on its core mission: to empower organisations with innovative tools that drive resilience, visibility and operational excellence across digital infrastructures. The addition of these globally recognised solutions further cements Solid8’s position as a partner of choice for enterprises and channel partners seeking next-generation cyber security and identity management solutions.

The new product integrations are designed to complement Solid8’s existing cyber security and infrastructure offerings. These solutions cater to growing client demand for more sophisticated approaches to data protection, threat detection and identity system resilience.

Secupi: Next-level data security and compliance

In an era defined by stringent data privacy regulations and increasing data exposure risks, Secupi offers enterprises a comprehensive data-centric security platform. The solution delivers granular visibility and control over sensitive data across structured and unstructured environments.

With native integrations across core enterprise systems and cloud services, Secupi enables data classification, policy enforcement and monitoring, ensuring compliance with global mandates such as POPIA, GDPR and PCI-DSS. For organisations grappling with data residency and governance challenges, Secupi offers the ability to manage data access and privacy without compromising performance or operational agility.

By partnering with Secupi, Solid8 is helping clients reduce risk exposure and streamline compliance efforts with a robust, intelligent data security framework.

Anomali: Threat intelligence for a hyper-connected world

In today’s rapidly shifting threat landscape, static cyber security approaches are no longer sufficient. Anomali delivers a next-generation threat intelligence platform designed to enhance threat detection, response and decision-making across the enterprise.

Built to integrate seamlessly into existing SOC operations and SIEM platforms, Anomali aggregates threat data from a wide range of sources. Security teams are empowered to detect known and unknown threats faster, correlate attacks with global threat campaigns, and proactively mitigate risks before they materialise.

With Anomali, Solid8 offers a solution that bridges the gap between data and defence, giving organisations a powerful edge in the battle against increasingly sophisticated cyber adversaries.

Trusted advisor in a complex digital world

The addition of Secupi and Anomali is not merely a product expansion, it reflects Solid8 Technologies’ strategic vision to remain at the forefront of digital transformation and cyber resilience.

Operating as a true value-added distributor, Solid8 engages as a strategic partner and trusted advisor, working closely with clients and channel partners to understand their challenges and design tailored, scalable solutions that drive measurable outcomes.

From solution architecture to deployment, Solid8’s expert team ensures that every technology integration delivers on its promise while future-proofing digital ecosystems against emerging risks.

Solid8’s approach is defined by its deep specialisation in high-impact technologies. The company selectively partners with globally recognised vendors that meet stringent technical and operational criteria, ensuring the highest levels of service, reliability and innovation for its clients.

The introduction of Secupi and Anomali continues that tradition, aligning with Solid8’s long-term commitment to provide its partners with tools that address real-world challenges in data privacy, threat intelligence and identity security.

With its expanding ecosystem, Solid8 reaffirms its role as a leading technology distributor and trusted partner in the region, offering proven solutions tailored to the needs of today’s dynamic enterprises.

To learn more about these new offerings or to engage with a Solid8 advisor, please visit solid8.co.za.