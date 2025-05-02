Solid8 Technologies to represent Saviynt at ITWeb Security Summit 2025

Join Solid8 Technologies at the ITWeb Security Summit 2025.

Solid8 Technologies, which positions itself as South Africa’s leading cyber security advisory-led value-added distributor, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming ITWeb Security Summit 2025, taking place this June in Sandton. Solid8 will be representing Saviynt, a global leader in cloud-native identity security, as the company's exclusive distributor across the African continent.

As identity security becomes a cornerstone of modern cyber security strategies, the partnership between Solid8 Technologies and Saviynt is redefining the way enterprises approach identity governance and identity security posture management across Africa. This collaboration takes centre stage at ITWeb Security Summit, where Solid8 will showcase Saviynt’s Identity Cloud platform – a transformative solution designed to future-proof digital ecosystems in an age of AI-driven threats.

Founded with a vision to modernise enterprise identity security, Saviynt positions itself as a global leader in cloud-native identity governance and administration (IGA). Its flagship solution, the Saviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud, helps organisations accelerate their digital transformation journeys by providing a unified platform for identity governance, privileged access and application access management. Built for the cloud and AI ready, Saviynt enables enterprises to manage identities holistically while ensuring compliance, reducing risk and increasing operational efficiency.

Saviynt is trusted by some of the world’s largest and most security-conscious organisations across industries, including finance, healthcare, energy and government. The platform’s intelligent automation and risk-based decision-making allow enterprises to adapt quickly to evolving threats and regulatory requirements.

Solid8: Africa’s trusted identity cyber security partner

Solid8 Technologies has proudly been appointed the sole distributor of Saviynt in Africa, positioning the company as the gateway for African enterprises looking to access cutting-edge identity security technologies. Since establishing the partnership, Solid8 has played a pivotal role in expanding Saviynt’s footprint across the continent, enabling organisations to adopt more agile, scalable and secure identity strategies.

In recognition of this impact, Saviynt named Solid8 Technologies as its EMEA Distributor Partner of the Year in 2023. This accolade underscores Solid8’s commitment to excellence, customer success and innovation in the field of identity security.

“We’re incredibly proud of our relationship with Saviynt,” said Patrick Devine, Head of Business Development at Solid8 Technologies. “Our shared vision for transforming identity security in Africa is not just about deploying best-in-class technology – it’s about empowering organisations to thrive securely in a fast-evolving digital world.”

Thought leadership on identity security in the AI era

As part of this year’s summit highlights, Umer Aziz, Senior Solution Architect at Saviynt, will deliver an impactful session titled: “Identity security in the age of AI: Reshape the future now.”

In this compelling keynote, Aziz will explore how AI is reshaping the digital threat landscape and how organisations can use intelligent identity and access management (IAM) to stay ahead. Attendees will learn about:

The evolution of IAM in a cloud-first, AI-enabled world.

How Identity Cloud solutions enable secure digital transformation.

Real-world strategies to reduce risk while enhancing agility and innovation.

Steps to build a future-ready security posture through identity governance.

This session promises to provide practical insights and strategic guidance for CISOs, security architects and business leaders navigating the complexities of AI-driven security threats.

Join Solid8 Technologies

The ITWeb Security Summit will gather the brightest minds in cyber security from across the continent and beyond. As a Silver Sponsor, Solid8 Technologies invites all attendees to visit its booth, connect with the company's experts and discover how it is bringing the power of Saviynt to African enterprises.

Whether you're looking to enhance compliance, modernise your IAM infrastructure or gain a competitive edge through AI-ready identity governance, Solid8 and Saviynt are your trusted partners on the journey.

About Solid8 Technologies

Solid8 Technologies is a leading cyber security solutions provider headquartered in South Africa. Specialising in identity governance, access management and cloud security, Solid8 partners with global innovators like Saviynt to deliver best-of-breed solutions to customers across Africa. Learn more at solid8.co.za.

Saviynt’s Enterprise Identity Cloud is a leading platform for converging identity governance, privileged access and application access management into a single cloud-native solution. Built to help modern enterprises navigate complex IT landscapes, Saviynt empowers organisations to reduce risk, ensure compliance and accelerate business agility. Visit saviynt.com for more.