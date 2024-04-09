Solid8 Technologies: Trusted partner in sub-Saharan Africa's cyber security landscape

Solid8 positions itself as a trusted advisor in cyber security.

In the ever-evolving landscape of software distribution, the significance of distributors is frequently scrutinised. In fact, a prevailing belief suggests that the intermediary role of software distributors is unnecessary, advocating instead for direct engagement.

The question remains: What distinct value does a distributor offer if their main role is to have a proficient understanding of technology?

Indeed, not all distributors are created equal. However, in the dynamic realm of cyber security, distribution channels play a crucial role. Amid the emergence of various entities in this sector, Solid8 Technologies stands out for its unwavering dedication to excellence, serving as a committed distributor with the distinctive purpose of supporting the partner ecosystem in enhancing cyber resilience.

So, why do vendors entrust Solid8 with their brands, and why should partners invest their time and resources in this trustworthy cyber security companion?

Serving the sub-Saharan African market through our operations in South Africa and Mauritius, Solid8 positions itself as a trusted advisor in cyber security. This goes beyond a mere title. Aligning with a trusted partner becomes paramount, representing a genuine commitment to understanding the distinct needs of both vendors and resellers. By comprehensively articulating the value propositions of our vendors' products, Solid8 becomes a dependable source of information, assisting resellers in making informed decisions that support and enhance their customers' cyber security journey.

Our strategic approach focuses on niche cyber security solutions that solve not just for today’s problems, but are intended to keep you #cyberfuturefit. In a market inundated with generic offerings, Solid8 provides a curated selection of specialised solutions in privacy and data security, cyber hygiene, identity security, confidential computing, OT security, ransomware protection, exposure management and collective defence. This targeted approach allows us to address specific threats and challenges faced by businesses in sub-Saharan Africa, enhancing the overall cyber security posture of organisations in the region.

Solid8's strength lies in its highly skilled personnel, dedicated to fostering robust collaborations between vendors and resellers. Going beyond the conventional distributor role, the company actively manages and nurtures the channel ecosystem. Our commitment extends to continuous support, enablement, upskilling and the provision of expert insights, ensuring that resellers possess the knowledge and skills required to navigate the ever-evolving cyber security landscape.

Our vendors, Anjuna, Avigilon Alta, Bullwall, comforte, Ironnet, Next DLPNowVertical, Onepsan, Otorio, Saviynt, Seraphic, Skybox Security and TehamaXMCyber invest in partnership programmes that empower resellers to confidently address emerging threats. This ensures that partners can navigate the intricate landscape and deliver cutting-edge solutions to their customers.

We take your business seriously: Solid8 is a loyal partner to both vendors and resellers. The loyalty extends to ensuring that partners are price-protected, fostering an environment of trust and fairness. Our transparent approach to pricing ensures that partners are fully informed about cost structures, discounts and any potential changes. In an unpredictable industry where price fluctuations can be a concern, Solid8 provides stability and confidence, creating a foundation for long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships.

Within the dynamic realm of cyber security, Solid8 Technologies stands as a trusted partner that organisations can depend on for leading-edge solutions and steadfast support. Our core values emphasise prioritising collaboration between vendors and resellers, demonstrating unwavering loyalty to our partners, and a dedicated focus on niche solutions. Solid8 not only excels in maximising sales, but also actively contributes to the enduring success and resilience of businesses in sub-Saharan Africa. As the cyber security landscape evolves, Solid8 remains unwavering in its commitment to excellence, ensuring that organisations are well-equipped to confront the challenges of an increasingly complex digital world.

To find out more about Solid8, e-mail us at info@solid8.co.za.

