SoluGrowth Fintech announces strategic partnership with Sileon to bring cutting-edge open banking solutions to Africa

Adonis Mhlanga, Associate Director of SoluGrowth FinTech.

SoluGrowth, which positions itself as a leading South African business process solutions company, through its fintech business, SoluGrowth Fintech, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Sileon, a Swedish-based fintech company.

The partnership aims to deliver advanced financial services and enhanced control over financial data to customers across South Africa and the broader African continent.

In a bid to revolutionise financial services across the continent, SoluGrowth FinTech chose to partner with Sileon on its card-linked BNPL solution. This collaboration is set to empower customers with greater financial autonomy and unlock new opportunities for financial services throughout Africa.

"SoluGrowth Fintech's dedication to financial innovation drove us to explore open banking solutions, ultimately leading us to choose Sileon's platform. After thorough evaluation, we were impressed by its robust BNPL features and strong market positioning. The integration process was seamless and highly collaborative, and we are thrilled to partner with Sileon to introduce this cutting-edge solution to South Africa and the broader African market. This partnership will empower our customers with enhanced control over their financial data and open new opportunities for financial services across the region," said Adonis Mhlanga, Associate Director of SoluGrowth FinTech.

This partnership highlights SoluGrowth FinTech's expertise in financial technology and its commitment to enhancing the financial ecosystem in Africa. By leveraging SoluGrowth's market insights and integrating cutting-edge technology solutions, the collaboration aims to drive financial inclusion and provide customers with seamless and secure financial services. Sileon plays a crucial role in advancing our mission by contributing state-of-the-art technology to the partnership.