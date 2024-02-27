solutions by stc signs an Open RAN Agreement with Mavenir to Launch First Commercial Open RAN in Saudi Arabia

Signing ceremony at Mobile World Congress (MWC) on stc stand in Hall 3. Executive company representatives: Yousef Almarshad, Chief Commercial Officer at solutions by stc & Pardeep Kohli, Chief Executive Office at Mavenir. (Photo: Business Wire)

solutions by stc, the leading enabler of digital transformation in Saudi Arabia and the region, announces an Open RAN agreement with Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, to launch the first commercial Open RAN network in Saudi Arabia. The announcement is a boost to stc’s Group strategic mission to deliver emerging technology to the Kingdom’s mobile customers, supporting the Vision 2030 digital transformation strategy.

The service is expected to go-live commercially with its next-generation Open RAN network in 2024, this decision follows a successful initial deployment for multi-layer 4G and 5G NSA Access Network on the Open RAN platform to stc, delivered in partnership with solutions by stc and Mavenir.

The newly launched multi-layered 4G and 5G Radio network will utilize Mavenir’s 4G Remote Radio Unit (RRU) and 5G Massive MIMO (mMIMO) Active Antenna Unit (AAU) technology and leverage the cloud-native Mavenir Webscale Platform (MWP) with fully containerized Centralized Unit (CU) and Distributed Unit (DU) software. The solution will run on x86 commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware platform that represents best-in-class technology for open interface radio systems. Mavenir and Saudi Arabia-based partner solutions by stc will provide stc with a cloud-native deployment solution that harnesses a full combination of expert professional services plus cutting-edge hardware and software and seamlessly integrated into stc’s radio network.

Yousef Almarshad, Chief Commercial Officer of solutions by stc commented: “Mavenir’s Open RAN technology innovation, together with solutions by stc unrivalled experience in the Saudia Arabia market, provide a strong foundation for this trail-blazing Open RAN deployment, bringing the next-generation performance and breakthrough services to stc’s valued customers across the Kingdom – going beyond data speeds to a more sustainably, securely and cost-effective network powered by Mavenir’s Open RAN.”

BG Kumar, President, Access Networks, Platforms and Digital Enablement at Mavenir, added: “Mavenir is extremely pleased to be awarded with the opportunity to build the first commercial Open RAN deployment in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with solutions by stc. Mavenir is confident that stc’s Open RAN network in Saudi Arabia will act as a catalyst for further accelerating operators’ digital transformation journeys across the Middle East region, ushering in a wave of customer-focused innovation that can fully leverage the unique potential generated by open standards and architecture.”