Sony’s creative platform for women arrives in SA

Jobin Joejoe, MD of Sony Middle East and Africa.

Japanese electronics giant Sony aims to empower, educate and connect South African women in the imaging and content creation industries.

This is according to Jobin Joejoe, MD of Sony Middle East and Africa (MEA), who spoke to ITWeb ahead of the company’s Alpha Femme event in Cape Town this month.

The initiative is positioned as a platform to uplift women in photography, videography and content creation.

“As the first Alpha Femme event in South Africa, we are dedicated to nurturing a supportive and dynamic space that celebrates and amplifies the voices of women in the creative industry,” said Joejoe.

The event will host two days of hands-on workshops, to help participants to refine their skills, from photography and filmmaking, to storytelling and business growth.

He explained that through platforms such as Sony’s Alpha Universe, creatives are able to access stories, tutorials and a vibrant community that supports their professional journeys.

Joejoe noted that Sony operates across the MEA region through a hub-and-spoke model, with a particular affinity for South Africa.

He added that South African consumers continue to lead the way in setting trends and adopting new technologies across the Pan-African region, which creates an opportunity for Sony to introduce its latest innovations, backed by strategic partnerships.

“Over the past few years, we have noticed how the African region has established itself as a hub for creative talent. To nurture the growing talent, we have adopted key initiatives, such as the Sony Creators Convention, Alpha Festivals and Sony Cine Tours, all of which help give content creators a platform to sharpen their skills and realise their potential.”

He also pointed to the recently launched Sony Innovation Fund, which supports the growth of entertainment businesses in Africa through collaborations in gaming, music, film and content distribution.

The fund, wholly backed by Sony, focuses on early-stage start-ups in these sectors.

“With over $250 million in assets under management and worldwide operations, last year, Sony established a $10 million Sony Innovation Fund specifically for the African region.

“Two years ago, in my role as deputy managing director, I oversaw key operations, expanded our business across the Middle East and Africa and stabilised our sales and marketing efforts towards three Rs, which is reality, real-time and remote. Today, we continue to go in the same direction to achieve exceptional results and bring us closer to our customers.”