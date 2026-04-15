South African Agency Boundless Delivers Mazda’s First AI-produced Commercial Using Luma Agents

Luma AI today announced that Boundless, an independent creative agency based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has produced Mazda’s first AI-produced commercial using Luma Agents, Luma’s AI-powered creative workflow system. Delivered in less than two weeks from initial brief to final approval, the project marks a significant step in the use of AI-native workflows for commercial production. As part of the collaboration, Boundless has also signed an agreement with Luma to integrate the company’s AI technologies into its creative workflow across future client work.

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The project marks a milestone for both Boundless and the broader advertising industry, demonstrating how AI-native workflows can help agencies compress production timelines while maintaining creative quality, brand consistency, and operational oversight.

The campaign supports the re-entry of the Mazda MX-5 into the South African market. The heritage film follows a fixed camera as driver after driver passes through the same moment in time, carrying viewers across decades — from the late 1980s to today — and capturing the enduring joy of driving the world’s best-selling roadster.

While elegantly simple on screen, the concept would have been highly complex to execute through traditional production, requiring multiple generations of the MX-5, extensive casting, period-specific settings, and significant visual effects work. Using Luma Agents, Boundless was able to move from concept development through visual creation, editing, and refinement in a unified workflow, reducing handoffs and accelerating approvals while preserving the ambition of the creative idea rather than forcing it to conform to traditional production constraints.

The project highlights how AI can support not only faster production, but also more ambitious creative execution. For Boundless, it also demonstrates how independent agencies can take on larger, more complex assignments through AI-enabled workflows that support both speed and craft.

“This project allowed us to explore the possibilities of AI in a way that still honours Mazda’s value of Jinba Ittai - creating a strong, emotional ‘oneness’ between driver and machine. Innovation has always been central to Mazda’s philosophy, but technology must always emphasize the essential emotion behind any experience of the vehicle,” said Deolinda Da Costa, Head of Marketing & Communications, Mazda Southern Africa. “With Boundless and Luma we were able to think more creatively and flexibly, while ensuring the story of the Mazda MX-5 and the joy of driving this iconic Mazda remained at the forefront of the piece.”

“Boundless’s work for Mazda shows what becomes possible when creative ambition is paired with a technology workflow built for ideation, speed, iteration, and control,” said Jason Day, Head of EMEA at Luma. “With Luma Agents, the team moved from concept to an approved campaign in under two weeks while maintaining the integrity of the Mazda brand throughout the process. It’s a compelling example of how independent creative agencies can create bigger, more complex ideas with smaller, empowered teams, faster and more efficiently without compromising creative quality.”

“For an independent agency like Boundless, the opportunity is to make ambitious work in a smarter, more scalable way,” said Paul Jackson, CEO of Boundless. “Luma Agents helped us compress both timeline and production complexity without losing sight of what mattered most: the strength of the idea, the quality of the execution, our commitment to craft, and the integrity of the Mazda brand.”