South Africans curious but cautious about 3D-printed food

Consumers show cautious openness to 3D-printed food. (Image created by Gemini)

A study by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) has found that consumer attitudes, rather than technological capability, will ultimately determine whether 3D-printed food gains mainstream acceptance in South Africa.

The research, conducted by the Centre for Innovative Food Research within UJ’s Department of Biotechnology and Food Technology, in collaboration with the institution’s Department of Marketing Management, surveyed 355 South Africans aged between 30 and 59.

Led by professor Nicole Cunningham, Dr Adeyemi Adeyanju and professor Oluwafemi Adebo, the study focused on Generation X and Millennials, who are typically central to household food purchasing decisions.

3D food printing is similar to traditional 3D printing, but uses edible ingredients. Food ingredients such as purees, doughs, chocolate, or protein pastes are loaded into cartridges and fed through a 3D printer nozzle.

Guided by a digital design, the printer then deposits the material layer by layer to build up a structured edible food product.

The study findings indicate a cautiously receptive South African market, with awareness , perceived benefits and overall sentiment playing a decisive role in shaping the willingness of consumers to try 3D-printed food.

Traditional food-choice drivers − such as convenience and familiarity − were found to have little influence, suggesting consumers evaluate this emerging category through a different lens.

“What consumers believe about 3D-printed food, whether it benefits them or aligns with their values, matters more than how familiar or convenient it seems,” says Cunningham, an associate professor in the Department of Marketing Management at the University of Johannesburg.

Hesitation remains a significant barrier, driven largely by food neophobia. The study shows that reluctance to try unfamiliar foods persists across generations, with slightly stronger resistance among older respondents.

“Unfamiliarity creates uncertainty, and uncertainty slows intention,” explains Adeyanju.

“This is why awareness and education are critical. The more people understand what 3D-printed food is and how it works and its benefits, the more likely they are to develop positive attitudes towards it.”

Perceptions improve when consumers recognise tangible benefits. Respondents were more open to 3D-printed food when exposed to its potential for personalised nutrition, improved health outcomes and reduced food waste.

“When consumers see the real-world benefits, their mindset changes,” says Adebo, professor of food science and technology, and director of the Centre for Innovative Food Research.

“3D food printing is not just about novelty. It has practical applications that can address nutrition, sustainability and food system challenges.”

The study also highlights clear generational differences. Younger consumers are more influenced by peer dynamics and social validation, while older consumers prioritise health, safety and nutritional value when forming their views.

“These differences matter,” adds Cunningham. “Younger consumers respond to shared experiences and social signals, while older consumers want reassurance around health and safety. Engagement strategies need to reflect that.”

SA emerges from the findings as a market that is curious yet cautious, where openness to innovation is tempered by the need for trust and understanding. The researchers emphasise that increased awareness, transparent communication and real-world exposure will be key to shifting perceptions.

“Technology alone will not drive intention,” notes Adebo. "Positive attitudes form when people understand the benefits of 3D-printed food and why it matters. That is where the real opportunity lies, not just for innovators, but for industry and policymakers looking to bring 3D-printed food into the mainstream. Ultimately, the path to adoption will be shaped as much by human perception as by technological progress."

Similar research reinforces the idea that consumer perception is central to the success of 3D-printed food. The experimental study published in Food Quality and Preference found that repeated exposure and hands-on consumption significantly improved acceptance of 3D-printed food, even though initial familiarity was low.

Participants became more receptive over time, particularly when they experienced higher levels of product customisation, suggesting that direct engagement can reduce uncertainty and improve attitudes toward the technology, it found.