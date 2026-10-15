South Africa's AI home loan race has started. The prize is the client

How Luna Switch takes a buyer from one secure link or WhatsApp message to a bank-ready file.

Luna Switch is the home loan platform I founded for South African bond originators and estate agents. It uses AI to automate the paperwork seamlessly and surface the insights that matter, all under each firm's own brand. From a single magic link or WhatsApp message, it reads every document, analyses the bank statements, pre-fills the home loan application and grades the file A to D for each major bank. Luna Switch is patent pending, has completed successful pilots with two partners, and has been demonstrated to three established origination groups.

Luna Switch is not the only team to see the opportunity. In recent weeks, MortgageMarket launched ZeroCapture in South Africa, across its own platform and white-label partner channels including Vodacom, MTN, Takealot and EasyEquities. In the US, start-up Elio Mortgage unveiled an AI brokerage of its own. When several teams arrive at AI capture at the same time, it is a sign that capture is about to become standard. The more important question is who owns the client, and that is the question Luna Switch was built to answer.

So here is my challenge to every bond originator: bring us the file that took longest to get to the bank, tell us which aggregator you submit through, and we'll show you how it would run on Luna Switch, under your own name.

How Luna Switch's AI builds a home loan file

Client intake. The buyer signs POPIA consent, then uploads once, by magic link or WhatsApp, in any of five South African languages. Every access is logged and sealed nightly in a ledger that cannot be edited.

The buyer signs POPIA consent, then uploads once, by magic link or WhatsApp, in any of five South African languages. Every access is logged and sealed nightly in a ledger that cannot be edited. AI processing. As each document lands, Luna extracts every bank statement line item, separates living expenses from debt repayments and pre-fills the full bank application.

As each document lands, Luna extracts every bank statement line item, separates living expenses from debt repayments and pre-fills the full bank application. Readiness insights. The consultant sees an A-to-D grade for each bank, including Shari'ah-compliant lenders, and verifies every file. What reaches the bank is a pre-vetted deal, not a pile of documents.

The consultant sees an A-to-D grade for each bank, including Shari'ah-compliant lenders, and verifies every file. What reaches the bank is a pre-vetted deal, not a pile of documents. Submission. The originator submits the pre-filled application through their usual channel. Direct bank submission is in development.

Estate agents, bond originators and buyers on one journey

Most home loans start when a buyer falls for a house an estate agent is selling. The handoff from agent to originator is where documents get requested twice, buyers lose track of who has their file, and deals go quiet.

Capture will soon be a commodity. The client never will be.

On Luna Switch, the agency opens the buyer's file at the offer stage, with FICA, transfer duty and the Section 67 disclosure on record, and hands its originator a complete, pre-graded file. Along the way, Luna sends automated e-mail, SMS and WhatsApp updates in the firm's name, keeping the buyer informed at each step. The lead never goes cold between desks.

In AI home loans, trust is the enduring advantage

Most South African home loans are built by people outside the big platforms: independent originators, consultants with their own client books, and the estate agents who meet the buyer first. Many have had to choose between AI under someone else's brand and capturing by hand. Luna Switch is built differently. It is white-labelled out of the box, so even the smallest firm gets its own branded home loan platform at no extra cost. The client sees the firm's name, signs the firm's consent form and receives every update from the firm, and the relationship stays with the consultant who earned it. When every originator can run AI under their own name, the case for working under someone else's grows weaker.

The most valuable technology does not displace trusted advice. It elevates it.

With prime at 10.75%, that relationship is where deals are won: ooba has reported securing finance for about half of the applications first turned down by a client's own bank. A decline is not always the end of the story, but the second yes comes from advice, and people take advice from someone they trust.

Home loan comparison: Buyers will see every bank's answer

The next shift will be bigger still. On Luna Switch, a buyer will be able to check what she can afford on her phone, upload her documents once and compare offers from several banks side by side, in her own language and at no cost. The buyer channel is built and being readied for launch. When buyers can see every bank's answer for themselves, getting a home loan will no longer depend on who you know.

Before trusting any digital home loan service, buyers should ask three questions:

How is my personal information protected?

Who reviews my application before it goes to a bank?

Will I still have a person who can explain my options?

Why I built it this way

Luna Switch was built around those questions, and they are personal to me. I came to property finance from healthcare, as a founder and as a patient: I live with lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and Sjögren's syndrome. With Medi Diary, I created patient-owned health records, on the principle that your most personal information should belong to you.

A home loan file is just as personal. It holds your identity, your income and every debit order you pay. Buyers should know what is collected, why, who can see it and how it will be used. That is why consent comes first on Luna Switch. Efficiency is valuable, but trust is indispensable.

Whose name is on the file?

In two years, no originator will capture a home loan by hand. The firms that win will spend the saved hours advising better, and keep their clients. The only question is whose name will be on the file, and buyers will have their say in that too.

If you run an origination firm or an estate agency, take the challenge. E-mail demo@lunaswitch.tech to book your demo, or visit www.lunaswitch.tech.

By Janice Naidoo, Founder, Luna Switch. Issued by Solis & Luna Consulting.

Janice Naidoo (35) is the founder of Luna Switch, a home loan platform that uses AI to serve South African bond originators, estate agents and home buyers, and of Medi Diary, a patient-owned health record. She co-founded Solis & Luna Consulting, an NSBC Top 20 small business in 2025, and wants to see more women founders in property finance.