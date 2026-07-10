Southern Africa's leading ICT bodies unite at NEXTCON 2026, strengthening regional digital collaboration

Cross-border collaboration on digital transformation will take centre stage next week as the Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) hosts NEXTCON 2026 with support from the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) and fellow ICT professional bodies from across the region.

Bringing together technology leaders, policymakers and industry experts from across southern Africa, the executive conference will provide a platform to strengthen regional partnerships and explore the technologies, strategies and policies shaping the region's digital future. Taking place from 15-17 July 2026 at the Radisson Blu Sandton, Johannesburg, NEXTCON has been designed as a high-level executive forum where public and private sector leaders can exchange practical insights on artificial intelligence, cyber security, cloud transformation, digital public infrastructure and the future of the technology workforce.

NEXTCON will combine keynote presentations with executive panel discussions, live technology demonstrations and interactive conversations focused on real-world implementation and regional co-operation.

The programme features speakers and industry leaders from organisations including AWS, Cloudflare, Sophos, Vodacom, PeopleCert, AlgoSec, Maxtec (QBS), Axis Solutions, Engagement Dynamics, ZimSwitch, Econet Wireless and other leading regional technology partners.

A key feature of the event is the Public Sector Digital Transformation Roundtable, which will bring together government representatives, technology providers and ICT professional bodies to explore practical approaches to digital transformation across southern Africa.

The conference is further strengthened through the participation of regional ICT associations including the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA), the Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ), ICTAZ (Zambia), ICTAM (Malawi) and BITS (Botswana), creating a unique platform for knowledge sharing, professional collaboration and stronger regional partnerships.

"Digital transformation is no longer something countries can achieve in isolation," said Kelvin Nhlapo, General Manager of the IITPSA. "The challenges and opportunities facing our region demand stronger collaboration between governments, industry and professional bodies. NEXTCON has been created to bring together the people who are driving that change, enabling practical conversations, shared learning and partnerships that will strengthen southern Africa's digital future."

NEXTCON is aimed at CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, heads of digital transformation, enterprise architects, ICT executives, consultants and technology leaders seeking practical insights, strategic networking opportunities and exposure to emerging technologies that are transforming organisations across the region.

Delegates interested in attending can register at: https://bit.ly/nextcon2026.