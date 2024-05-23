Spatial Adds HOOPS Communicator

Spatial Corp, the leading software development toolkit provider for design, manufacturing and engineering solutions and a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, announced today that it has added HOOPS Communicator, developed by Tech Soft 3D, to complement and extend its portfolio of component technologies. With the addition of HOOPS Communicator to Spatial’s 3D components portfolio, Spatial now enables web-based visualization of and interaction with 3D data for a diverse range of design, engineering and manufacturing workflows.

Adding HOOPS Communicator to Spatial’s product portfolio allows its customers to expand their applications to the web while reusing their IP from traditional desktop applications. As a result, Spatial’s customers can leverage many new opportunities on the web, including extended customer-reach, more access control, and less costly distributions, updates and maintenance.

“We are excited to enhance our portfolio by adding HOOPS Communicator. This addition enables Spatial customers to seamlessly implement powerful web applications for various engineering workflows, building on robust 3D modeling kernel and 3D InterOp components for data conversion, preparation and reuse,” said Jean-Marc Guillard, CEO, Spatial Corp.

One of Spatial’s newest customers is a vivid example of the tight integration of HOOPS Communicator with the 3D modelers CGM and ACIS as well as 3D InterOp. The customer plans to release a new web-based application for architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) workflows, which allows users to digitally create, review and finalize designs for homes, buildings and plants – all before costly construction begins – in collaboration with stakeholders across globally distributed sites.

Additional examples of web-based workflows enabled by HOOPS Communicator used in conjunction with Spatial’s 3D modelers CGM and ACIS and 3D InterOp include:

Virtual twin applications for numerous manufacturing processes such as sheet metal fabrication, 3D printing and multi-axis milling, as well as a wide range of robotic systems

Collaborative inspection applications for parts and assemblies with both geometry and product manufacturing information (PMI)

On-demand catalogs for 3D parts and assemblies for diverse kinds of industrial applications

Like HOOPS Visualize for developing native applications, which Spatial has integrated with its SDKs and resold since 2012, HOOPS Communicator provides comprehensive out-of-the-box API functionality for a variety of engineering workflows on the web. Such functionality avoids having to recreate the same functionality in WebGL or with open-source frameworks. Furthermore, unlike OEM solutions, HOOPS Communicator allows custom interaction with 3D data.

Contact Spatial today to learn more about how HOOPS Communicator can unlock the power of the web for 3D workflows.