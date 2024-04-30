Spatial Announces Release 2024 1.0.1

Spatial Corp, the leading software development toolkit provider for design, manufacturing, and engineering solutions and Dassault Systèmes subsidiary, announces the production release of 2024 1.0.1.



Data Prep Is Officially Released

Open New Horizons in Data Import

After launching the alpha version, Data Prep, Spatial’s newest add-on product for 3D InterOp, is officially released to all customers. Supported strategies include filtering small bodies from a model, removing small holes and fillets, and generating an assembly structure from a part with duplicate bodies.

Over the past three months, customer interest confirms the market need for tools to simplify and optimize data during import. Spatial plans to invest further in Data Prep strategies. Functionality releasing soon includes:

Capabilities to reduce data to manage while preserving relevant features - to shorten model preparation times for multi-physics and process simulation workflows.

Ability to convert polyline data to continuous curves during file restore - to decrease memory consumption and allow for successful import.

Option to avoid model shrinkage due to Data Prep strategies like feature removal - to ensure accuracy of collision detection analyses.

Users interested in defining future strategies for Data Prep should contact their account manager.

3D InterOp Extends Support for BIM and Manufacturing

New Support for Navisworks and Writing DXF/DWG Drawing Sheets

The latest release allows BIM customers to read Navisworks files and write drawing sheets in a DXF/DWG format. Additionally, 3D InterOp offers expanded support for the Linux platform in Parasolid-based 3D InterOp.

Point and Table Patterns from Creo Files

Manufacturing relies on hole pattern metadata for automated machining processes such as drilling, milling, cutting, or punching. The latest release of 3D InterOp supports Point and Table type hole patterns in Creo Reader.

Enabling Support of More Formats through External Partners

Extensible 3D InterOp enables partners to create readers and writers for unsupported file formats. These external implementations integrate with existing formats to seamlessly exchange BREP and Visualization data. Customers wishing to develop custom readers and writers can reach out to their account manager for assistance.

Package Size Optimization

For customers not needing support for all bundled formats, ACIS-based 3D InterOp offers guidance on configuring a minimal library set for popular CAD and exchange formats. This minimizes the libraries shipped with their application, saving end-user disk space. For example, supporting only IGES + STEP formats reduces installed library size by 70%.

3D ACIS Modeler Improves Polyhedral Modeling

Polyhedral Sheet Thickening

Additive manufacturing or EDA workflows often start with input that is a 2D representation of a thin part to be processed. When printing or simulating the part, generating a realistic 3D model representing the object with its actual thickness is helpful. This release delivers an API to generate a thickened body from polyhedral sheets.

New Polyhedral Boolean Operations

ACIS now provides functionality to compute the intersection graph between two polyhedral bodies. It also allows combining disjointed polyhedral bodies into a single body, increasing the efficiency of downstream operations.

CGM Provides More Manufacturing Automation and Simulation Tools

Enhancements to Feature Recognition and Removal

Users can now specify an industry context to customize the behavior of feature recognition. Setting the industry context tailors feature recognition to provide intuitive results for applications as diverse as Body-in-White, Micro-Mechanics, and Civil Engineering. This release also offers functionality to remove chamfers.

Improved Polyhedral Modeling for Additive Manufacturing

This release provides various robustness and performance enhancements targeting polyhedral healing and offset. For both types of operations, options are now available to tune the performance for specific configurations.

New Medial Axis Extraction Operator

Simulation engineers need tools to simplify the geometry of parts to reduce analysis computation time. This release features the beta version of the Neutral Fiber Operator, which reduces radially symmetric 3D bodies to a one-dimensional line.

CSM/CVM: Improvements to Cartesian Core Workflows

CVM generates Cartesian elements for interior meshing, resulting in accurate triangular surface meshes and predominantly hexahedral volume meshes. Users can now control the size of these elements, which were previously determined automatically based on surface mesh element size.