Spatial Launches Data Prep

Spatial Corp, the leading software development toolkit provider for design, manufacturing, and engineering solutions and a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, announced today the alpha release of Data Prep.

Data Prep, Spatial’s newest add-on product for 3D InterOp, prepares imported CAD data for downstream workflows by leveraging Spatial’s geometry expertise and harnessing the power of the 3D modelers.

Preparing CAD data is an important step for applications in Manufacturing, Simulation, Robotics, AEC, and other domains. The size and complexity of CAD models continue to increase, and the scope of data in CAD files is growing to cover different disciplines. To cope with this volume of information, Data Prep pre-processes and simplifies imported data to target specific applications, which is essential to ensure successful and performant downstream operations. With this new product, application developers can easily integrate CAD data preparation capabilities as a part of the import process.

Data Prep targets three important needs – simplification, optimization, and repair of CAD models. Current strategies include filtering small bodies out of a model, removing small holes and fillets, and generating an assembly structure from a part with duplicate bodies, with additional strategies planned for future releases. End users can enable these operations without any need for manual editing.

